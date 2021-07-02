The Calamity And Carnival Of Fascist Oppression And Corruption Under Sheikh Hasina – OpEd

By Q M Jalal Khan*

The calamity and carnival of fascist oppression, corruption, decadence and degeneration under Hasina are of catastrophic proportions.

They are so devastatingly widespread, ubiquitous and overwhelming that one can only describe the nation’s plight the way English Romantic poet Coleridge describes that of his ancient mariner:

And now there came both mist and snow, And it grew wondrous cold: And ice, mast-high, came floating by, As green as emerald. And through the drifts the snowy cliffs Did send a dismal sheen: Nor shapes of men nor beasts we ken— The ice was all between. The ice was here, the ice was there, The ice was all around: It cracked and growled, and roared and howled, Like noises in a swound!

The entire nation of Muslim Bangladesh is held hostage by the kulangar কুলাঙ্গার pro-Hindu Hasina regime as the ancient mariner and his entire crew were by ice, mist and snow in the open seas. It is also held hostage as the black sheep of the old nursery rhyme, Ba Ba Black Sheep. Though fun to recite with children, the rhyme, as do many other children’s literature materials, does not have so pleasant a political and economic background. Its origin lies in the 13th century King Edward I’s painful exploitation of the poor sheep growers by imposing unjust wool trade taxes upon them. In today’s context, the whole country of Bangladesh is made to capitulate to the Awami regime’s terror, torture, and tyranny. Only one example of how it continues to hack the nation to annihilation is its cutthroat method of repression in the illegal and unelected Awami parliament, which provides a glimpse into the regime’s chokehold oppression outside the parliament, in the rest of the country. Take the case of only one of the great and glorious opposition speeches made in that Awami parliament by no other than the heroic, patriotic and nationalist DeshKonnya দেশকন্যা Barrister Rumin Farhana (www.facebook.com/108991054079710/posts/191822665796548/?sfnsn=mo). In a blatant suppression of freedom of speech, which, like the suppression of votes and opposition programs (meetings, assemblies, processions, demonstrations, and all other activities), is a characteristic hallmark of this hellish and Hecatine Hasina regime, the loyalist and cowardly Deputy Speaker expunged Barrister Farhana’s golden speech from the proceedings. But who cares for the mean and myopic Awami buffooneries, shallow and superficial, false and frivolous, petty and paltry as they are? The excellent speech by Rumin Farhana, one of the finest and greatest Daughters of the Land, has gone viral on social media reaching out to millions across the world for their lasting record and reference.

What follows is that, from the Mujib period of 1972-1975 to the fetid and fascist Hasina times since 2009 – it is like out of the frying pan into the fire, from one party rule to one person rule, from an autocrat on the rise to an awfully brutish autocrat dug in with the help of the police and RAB. Critics have compared the police-dependent Hasina regime by saying that without the force of the politically Awamicized and unpatriotic police/RAB, it is like men without genitals. There are tons of writings and documentaries, including thousands on social media outlets, on the misdeeds and mischiefs committed by both the father-daughter duo, along with their, particularly the daughter Hasina’s shameful support base in the neighboring, yet foreign country India of hegemonic designs.

Socially, politically, and culturally, the weary and weird Hasina era is full of choking, parching, and suffocating smoke on the ground, with the sky of Bangladesh overcast with the darkest clouds ever. In just one example, its “increasing authoritarian behavior […] deaf to domestic cries and international shame,” as the author of the piece, “Is Bangladesh’s Deepening Political Crisis Sinking into Totalitarianism?” suggests, is manifest in “the degradation of freedom of the press in Bangladesh is blatant, with prominent journalists being brutally attacked, murdered, imprisoned, or mysteriously disappearing. The enduring political repression has caused the republic to take to the streets crying for reform, driving the current state of Bangladesh’s self-proclaimed democracy to extreme volatility.”Similarly, Dr Ali Riaz puts it this way, very mildly though: in Bangladesh, “[…] legal and extralegal measures are used rampantly to curtail freedom of speech and […] the democratic space is shrinking fast. The overall political environment has created a situation where the pattern of media ownership facilitates ongoing democratic backsliding.”

The degraded and degenerated Hasina and her crooked cohorts have been threatening and throttling the country’s freedom and independence, not only from within but also from without, with the communal Hindu nationalist and Hindu fundamentalist India exercising its strangulating RAW influence to the fullest extent to fast gobble up Bangladesh with no let up in sight. The doll dance of India’s puppet Hasina to the tune of the Muslim killer Narendra Modi is like the way Kazi Lhendup Dorji also danced only to have his small kingdom of Sikkim taken away by India in 1975.

The case of the present-day Bangladesh under Hasina, whose role is analogous to that of the evil Ghoseti Begum, is also very similar to what happened when the great Bengal, through a series of inside-and-outside palace conspiracies and betrayals, lost its independence to the British East India Company’s Robert Clive and William Watts in 1757. During those fateful years, there were many unfaithful Hindus who, like today’s high density of Hindus under Hasina, held key influential positions in the Nawab’s Government, side by side with many unfaithful Muslim relatives. Those Hindus were all rich bankers, merchants, political advisers, royals, and high-ranking military commanders. Mention may be made of Swarupchand Jagatsheth (who was the main betrayer), his brother Mahtab Chand, Umichand, Raja Rajballav (Chief Manikchand, Deputy Chief Raidurlov), Nandakumar, Krishnachandra Rai Chowdhury of Nadia, Rani Bhabani of Natore, Maharaja of Kashimbazar, Dewan Ramjibon, and Bhikhanlal Pandey of Dhaka and Narayanganj. Except a few, most of these leading Hindu beneficiaries of Muslim administration turned against the Nawab and conspired with the British against him. It is they who betrayed the Nawab the most. Without their treachery, others such as Mir Jafar, Miron, Mir Qasim, Yar Lutuf Khan, Mohammadi Beg, and Danesh Fakir could not succeed the way they did.

Using the all-enveloping and all-devastating support of the Hindu ‘Zionist’ India, which has taken control of all the key affairs of Bangladesh, Hasina has deformed and demonized herself into a small but brutal dictator and ruthless tyrant tearing up the nation and all its institutions into their decomposing rags and pieces, particularly since 2009. Described by talk show participants as a ‘Matarani Mafia Queen’, Hasina has taken the country backward into the infamous Tower of London, Gitmo, and Abu Ghraib torture cells and execution chambers. The country has become a Soviet-style gulag labor camp used against her popular democratic opponents. Like the post French Revolution violence under Robespierre, there is a reign of Awami ‘guillotine’ terror going on in Hasina’s police and prison state. There is an ongoing bloody Awami ‘Khmer Rouge cultural revolution’ of massacres and killing fields, as was the case with the ‘ideological’ cleansing purges in China and Indochina in 1960s and 1970s. Hasina’s Bangladesh is a fertile ground where secret police, death squads and disappearances flourish as they did in Reza Shah’s Iran during those times (1960s and 1970s), and Leopoldo Galtieri’s Argentina in early 1980s.

The regressive and retrograde Hasina has imposed divisive and detrimental Berlin walls across the country, instead of building the wonderfully protective and patriotic ‘Wall of China’ to safeguard Bangladesh’s sovereignty from the despoiling Indian elephant. A treacherous tigress like Shakespeare’s Goneril and Regan (in King Lear), the hyena in Hasina has left no institution, be it state, business, political, educational, or cultural, free from being diminished, distorted, and demented. The ‘I’ in Hasina and the ‘we/us’ in her heinous Awami gangs have ‘otherized’ the country into the ‘you’ and ‘they’ of the 170 million-strong population. Despite being vastly popular, the ‘other’ is helpless and useless to encounter the fascist onslaughts of the regime, which is as utterly corrupt, fascist, despotic, autocratic, authoritarian, bloody, beastly, vindictive, venomous, poisonous and deadly as what beggars description, above and beyond delineation and demonstration.

The horribly ruling Hasina is already more than an age into her mafia-style reign, which is also colonial ‘permanent settlement’ style, pharaonic dynasty style, and medieval manorial style. In her monstrous misdeeds and mischiefs and the dystopian disasters she has caused to the country, Hasina is worse and more dangerous than North Korea’s Kim, Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, Cambodia’s Hun Sen. Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad, Iraq’s Saddam, Libya’s Gaddafi, Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak and Al-Sisi, Tunisia’s Zein Al-Abedin, Sudan’s Omar-al Bashir, Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, Ethiopia’s Mengistu Haile Selassie, former East Germany’s Erick Honecker, Rumania’s Nicolai Ceausescu, Cambodia’s Pol Pot, and the Philippines’ Ferdinand Marcos and Imelda Marcos. A concentrated dose of evil incarnate in the form of Awami ‘Nazism’, pretentious and petulant Hasina has been committing Awami ‘racism’ and Awami ‘holocaust’ to her political opponents, who are facing ‘gas chamber’ remands, detentions, disappearances, and imprisonments, many of them dying in custody of inhuman physical torture, isolation, loneliness, privation, and deprivation. The awfully Modi-fied and Hindutva-indoctrinated Hasina has created an Awami personality cult resulting in hundreds of totem figures in the likes of Mujib, Fazilatunnesa Mujib, and herself. She has been involved in carrying out an Awami Baksali RakkhiBahini ethnic cleansing the way the Serbians were doing in Bosnia in 1990s.

A spate of recent publications (see the authors bio at the end of this book) bears evidence that Bangladesh, under Awami terror and tyranny, has become a safe haven for corruption, oppression, repression, persecution, bribery, extortion, rape, casino, ‘crazy drug’ Yaba, and prostitution (physical, moral, political, intellectual, cultural, educational, academic, police, military, judicial, so on) – all widespread, rampant and reckless. The publications provide a reliable and authentic narrative of the political situation in Bangladesh under the iron curtain of the heavy handed fascist Awami regime led by the horrific and horrendous Hasina. The mean and monolithic Hasina has imposed a horribly burdensome rule upon the nation with the instrument of her most hated and feared “Gestapo”-and-“SAVAK”-type police force consisting of Panama Papers elements (such as the Hasina lackey Benzir Ahmad) from her greater Gopalganj and other Hindu Gopals. In her cruelties she is also aided by a docile and passive army, which under the anti-state influence of India and business corporation-like mercantilism, has lost all its military character now buried under the bunker.

Apart from the police and the military, all other state organs, entities, institutions and organizations also—parliament/legislature, cabinet of ministers, bureaucracy, election commission, public service commission, judiciary, planning commission, banks and businesses, directorates and stock exchanges, office of the President, office of the Speaker, and office of the Prime Minister – all have been politicalized into a set of crude and coarse Awami gopals and buffoons, who, in the manner of former Awam-BAKSALi-MujibBahini-RakkhiBahini outfits and outlets, accompany Hasina the way the fools, though in a way wise, do their kings and dukes in Shakespeare’s plays.

With billions stolen, elections rigged, hundreds of thousands of people remanded, imprisoned, abducted, and killed. freedom of speech and expression in all forms, including creative arts like cartoons, snatched away (as do the extortionists with money, wallet, and handbag from the people on the streets of Dhaka), no words, however loaded and laden with protest they may be, can adequately describe the malicious misdeeds and mischiefs committed by the hellish Hasina in her gulag state of Bangladesh. No criticism (as done by many great fighters for freedom and democracy such as late Dr KMA Malik, Mahmudur Rahman, veteran actor Ariful Haque, Dr Taj Hashmi, Col Shahid Uddin Khan, Cap Shahid Islam, Maj Delwar, Dr Kanak Sarwar, Elias Hussain, Nayeb Ali, Oliullah Noman, Minar Rashid, Monir Haider, Tito Rahman, Nazmus Sakib and many more) is strong and scathing enough to describe the fascist Hasina bent upon destroying Bangladesh in whatever values and ideals it has had, and whatever democratic politics, human rights, and Muslim culture it was cultivating. It is only very welcome that many international organizations are holding the security forces of Bangladesh accountable for their continuing murderous and inhuman acts of cruelties meted out to the innocent people of the country. Urging the UN to take action and making specific recommendations, they “have extensively documented crimes of torture, extrajudicial killing, and enforced disappearances, in particular by the Detective Branch of police and the RAB, a paramilitary force notorious for committing acts of torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances, and have called for RAB to be disbanded.”

As has been pointed out by the author of, Bangladesh: Political and Literary Reflections on a Divided Country (p. 162), Hasina has had “many young men and women unjustly locked up, as it happens in a totalitarian regime, for their fun and freedom of posting creative and expressive comments and pictures of her and her father. Is she a royal Sultana or a Queen or an Empress or a Tsarina that she cannot be criticized? Is she the Supreme Ayatollah of Bangladesh, or like the Emperor of Japan, Agong of Malaysia, or the King of Thailand that she cannot be criticized by any means, including artistic sketches and expressions? Only God/Allah the Almighty and His prophets are above criticism. In fact, even an emperor like Napoleon used to be a common and constant target of criticism through satirical drawings and caricatures by the famous artists of the time, such as James Gillray of England. Napoleon said that caricaturist Gillray contributed more to his downfall in 1815 than all the armies of Europe. In his more than 1,000 etchings of caustic humor, Gillray courageously caricatured monarchs, politicians, and warlords, including the Prince of Wales (later King George IV of the UK) and the young British Prime Minister William Pitt, apart from his most famous subject, which was of course the young French emperor.”

So, the thinking, reflective, observing, and rationally oriented people say, hell with the horrible and horrendous Hasina regime. They double down saying, down with the Awami regime, which is corrupt to the core, fascist to the extreme, tyrannical from top to bottom. The hyena in Hasina is a Modi-fied Indian stooge, Hinduized puppet, vote dakat (dacoit/robber), illegal occupier of the state seat and power grabber by force turning the country into both an omnivorous and a carnivorous Awami carnival, unleashing state terrorism right and left, and having billions looted, plundered, smuggled and unaccounted for. Hasina must be held responsible for every penny stolen, every vote rigged, every person disappeared, every opposition or innocent person imprisoned, every act of political suppression, every person beaten/hacked/slashed to death, every person dead in police custody, ever person killed at home or outside with the killer still at large, every massacre committed with national and international conspiracies, every anti-state step taken at home, and every anti-state agreement made with the communal and sectarian India.

Awami fascists led by their sole supremo Hasina have been forcibly and illegally holding on to power since 2009 as they have been stealing elections as massively as their lootings of state monies are humongous. Beastly brutes of the Awami axis or otherwise under the Awami shelter and support have been killing, torturing, and abducting innocent people; and raping women of all ages day in and day out as much as they rape their own country by destroying all its institutions and its entire moral fabric for 13 years now. Fascist Hasina has been reigning supreme as she has been politically and economically devouring and scavenging Bangladesh with her jungle rule for the last 12-13 years.

The ongoing Hasina fascism. her state terrorism, her swooping down on the popular and patriotic but awfully weak and miserable opposition (in the same way as does the fox on the lamb at any excuse however remote or improbable that excuse may be), her bending and bowing to Indian hegemony, and her daily age-old abhorrent and abominable atrocities as far as oppression, persecution, discrimination, and corruption are concerned know no limits. Under Hasina, Bangladesh has become a fertile ground for all democratic and freedom loving writers to write their bitter protests, satires and dystopias about Hasina the tyrant and her all-out tyranny: let there be a Jonathan Swift to write another Gulliver’s Travels (with the Awami Hasina men as small and small-minded as the Lilliputians and the Zia-Khaleda men as big and broad-minded as the Brobdingnagians); a Shelley to write another A Mask of Anarchy; a Nazrul to write another Bidrohi; an Arthur Koestler to write another Darkness at Noon; a George Orwell to write another Animal Farm and another 1984; an Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn to write another Gulag Archipelago; and a Margaret Atwood to write another Handmaid’s Tale, for example.

[Here one must hasten to note that, apart from the Indianized and Modi-fied Hasina police horror and terror (worse and deadlier than Covid-19, SARS, and Chikungunya viruses) to rein in the BNP, the BNP leadership itself, suffering from severe political arthritis, is responsible for its knee-broken weaknesses and drawbacks. For instance, it is difficult for the people of Bangladesh to comprehend what Tarique Rahman’s stand is. Who or what is greater and more important to him—himself, his family, his mother, his party, or his country? Whatever it may be, it seems he is weak and cowardly from within, exacerbated by his own intense and excruciating physical suffering caused to him back in 2006/2007 by the Moinuddin Masududdin gang. He seems to be idling away his time in a London bower. But he needs to be more forthcoming with his anti-Indian and pro-Nationalist patriotic action program. At the same time, he needs to fight the disinformation spread against him by the Awami propaganda machine. His worthless and unimpressive Mirzas and Fakhruls, dumb and dry and drab as they are, need to come out of their state of passivity in their cozy and compromising cocoon to forge ahead with only one demand: হাসিনা তুই কবে যাবি ।

Things went straight downhill in an extremely unexpected manner for the worst since 2009, to the extent that the situation now seems to be totally beyond Tarique Rahman’s control or repair. He got his backbone broken and his old and ailing mother thrown into jail, confined to her office or home, or ousted from her home by the Hasina orchestrations. He got his party leaders shrunken to the point of being reduced to non-existence, totally obliterated into nothing less than oblivion (like the Jamaat and the Hefazat) by the macabre Hasina manipulations. He saw how the Caretaker government system got scrapped and how elections after elections got rigged. The most negative factor is the state of complete inaction, cowardice, and passivity of the BNP leaders who have all proved to be absolutely useless and ineffectual in the face of Hasina’s rollercoaster whirlpool. For 13 years they could not organize even a mega million-man march in Dhaka, despite the fact that they are the largest party. Dozens of chances and opportunities threw themselves on their way only to get missed without being seized upon by the lost BNP men in the front suffering from suicidal lack of leadership. Many of them are allegedly on Awami payroll, as many of them are on the big buck nomination business during elections, letting year after year pass by and Hasina grow into the horrible and horrendous size of Frankenstein’s hideous monster.

Tarique Rahman’s own immediate family too — his wife and daughter— seems to be a discouragement, a stumbling block. They may be thinking they are fine the way they are. Like the useless and unimpressive Mirza Fakhrul and the rest of the so-called Standing Committee, they are also weak and cold and passive and useless sitting home idle with no public relations drive and no public relations network built. Since Tarique Rahman is politically #1 person of Bangladesh today, neither he nor his family members should remain inert and inactive. Their medical or legal education is not worthwhile if they live in a bower or a cocoon. They should come forward to direct the party from abroad with courage, resistance and resilience with the intention of taking the country back from Hasina. From their highest and most popular political position, their love and risk for the country should take precedence over their personal family relationships, of which they have had enough already.

The idea of the ‘local commander’ on the ground in Bangladesh itself as suggested by somebody is a lame and loose one. Tarique Rahman cannot afford to go back to hurl himself into the mouth of the horrible RAW hyena in the Hasina regime. If he goes back, he is between the jaws of the crocodile and, when he is, his party becomes divided into many factions. He should never jump into the mouth of the Indian-propelled tigress. However, he needs to overcome all his drawbacks and deficiencies as best as possible (as Prince Hal did only to become the great Henry V of England), distance and dissociate himself from Hindu fundamentalist India only to nationalistically side with the people of Bangladesh, as his great father and great mother did. It is the Bangladesh masses who are his main support base.

All he needs to do is to fire the entire standing-cum-sitting-cum-shitting-cum-snoring committee and replace them with a broad alliance of those who are daring, dynamic and charismatic such as (Salahuddin Ahmad, a leader of fantastic caliber and courage, but, alas, exiled in India due to Hasina machinations), Major Hafizuddin Ahmad, Dr Col Oli Ahmad, Dr Engr Mahmudur Rahman of Amar Desh, ASM Abdur Rob, Shaukat Mahmud, M H Alal, Barrister Rumin Farhana, Ashrafi Papia, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Nagorik Manna, Barrister Andalive Partho, Junaid Saki, VP Noor, Reza Kibria, Barrister Boby Hajjaj, Shama Obaid, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, and many Islamic leaders from Jamaat, Hefazat, and Chor Monai. There are many more out there like them with commitment and determination. In that case, Tarique Rahman can lead and direct the re-energized and rejuvenated party from where he is.

The problem is, Tarique himself seems to be too weak without much steam, let alone esteem. Maybe he has become too old and scared even before he is going to turn 60. However. he can still directly call for another November 7 of people-army uprising, but only after he fires the dull and drab Mirza Fakhrul and all other useless and ineffectual guys, all of them embodying the spirit of one no better than the late Mannan Bhuiyan and, so, being in the likes and reincarnations of him. Tarique Rahman, still the best hope for the unified opposition alliance in Bangladesh, needs to kick them out and put new and notable faces of dignity, integrity, courage and charisma, as mentioned above, in the front.]

There are many alternatives to this strangulating Awami police/RAB ferocity, totalitarian tyranny and choking and suffocating fascism. Either a powerful movement led by the opposition alliance to topple the regime, or a patriotic military take over towards a peaceful return to democracy, or a direct free and fair election under a neutral national or international body for the people to decide without fear or favor, without outside influence, hindrance or interference. Very simple.

The Awamis are the only stumbling blocks; they are a bunch of rapacious crooks and thugs; they are a past master in thuggery, racketeering, and in persecuting people in a pharaonic manner. The only solution is a direct, clean, impartial, and participatory election for the people to decide freely and widely. Hasina the fascist must go as the first order of business towards the restoration of democracy, normalcy, freedom, dignity and decency. The entire nation should join together in combating fascism and state terrorism unleashed by Hasina with the help of her lord and master and savior and protector Hindutva India which, like the Zionist Israel, has turned Bangladesh into a slavish and servile vassal state. Bangladesh must, therefore, be rescued from the Indianized and Hinduized Awami crooks and clowns.

As just been said, the main stumbling block to Bangladesh’s return to sense and sanity and balance and stability is the nuisance that is the Awami fascism destroying the country in all its institutions for years now. Regardless of whoever comes to power, the country needs to be brought back on track for which it needs a free and fair and credible election in the first place. Let the political parties or alliances come to power by turns for a forward-looking balance and reckoning. Let everyone have a chance to contribute to the building of the nation, let the Awami-led corruption and repression be stopped once and for all and let’s have honesty, sincerity, integrity and patriotism back in place to play their part functioning well and ensuring accountability and transparency at every level. The horribly Indianized and Hinduized Hasina, baneful and belligerent and malicious and malevolent as she is, has completely destroyed the nation and the society. Her fascist course of action needs to be reversed in no time and the country must be taken back from under her yoke. The whole nation must shoulder a responsibility to do so. The people cannot just idly watch the country of their birth go down the drain like that under the clutches of crippling Awami control. They must do their part and get united to build a greater future together

Every government, democratic or dictatorial, does something good in terms of development and general welfare during its rule for whatever period, with the fascist governments like Hasina’s lasting longer, the worst and most fascist, since 2009. That toadish and tawdry development by her should not count or compensate for the totalitarian destruction of values, systems, and institutions committed by her in a fascist way. Hers is a government that is bent upon hoodwinking people, legitimizing its humongous corruption by allowing the corrupt to whiten their black money by a token sum in taxes, engaging in widespread smuggling, massive election rigging, and overwhelming thuggery. It is an autocratic government committed to its course of full and complete annihilation of the entire social, moral and political fabric of the country. As if she is licking her own wounds, dry and drab Hasina the fascist is wallowing in the sea of her persecution, oppression, tyranny, torture, strangulation, abduction and imprisonment of the people of Bangladesh for years. All the devilish, dastardly, shitty and sluttish means by which the monstrous dictator Hasina brought all branches of the government to their knees are absolutely repugnant and reprehensible, abhorrent and abominable. Longevity of a government, especially when it is fascist and corruption-ridden, cannot be a factor for the cause of development, which under such an illegal and illegitimate government is already tainted, defective, dented and demented.

The so-called development scheme under Hasina is as scheming as she herself is. It means a floodgate open for her awfully autocratic government to resort to corruption, which has been as corrosive and calamitous as it has been massive and mischievous under her all along. In the Western and Asian democracies, governments last for four to eight years at a time, then to be replaced by another democratically elected new government, and they are still the most highly developed nations of the world in every sense of the term. They enjoy peace, freedom, liberty, education, equality, human rights, social justice and harmonious development as best as humanly possible, all of which are largely free from violence and vitriol. While corruption and repression are the main negative factors (an abundance of which fantastically populate the political and economic landscape under the horribly ruling Hasina), honesty, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law are the main positive criteria for the overall upward mobility of a nation. These ever-sought-after goals and ideals are conspicuous by their utter absence in Bangladesh under the rogue Hasina regime, which, therefore, needs to be toppled in no time in the permanent interest of the country. The country needs to be on the necessary reverse gear to curb and control the Hasina hooliganism and be put back on track to be a member of the responsible and respectable family of nations in the civilized world.

People of Bangladesh are in 2021 when anything that is applicable to the West can also be applicable to them. They are a part of the global village, where there is no dearth of money, men, education and modern technology–from the smartest mobile phones to Mercedes-Benz to Mitsubishi Pajero to BMWs to all kinds of SUVs to 5-star hotels and high-rise buildings with many in possession of their (black and corrupt) mega millions to billowing billions. So, why shouldn’t there be a culture and tradition of democratic freedom, fairness, transparency and accountability and rule of law? Why can’t the monstrously massive corruption and election rigging and oppression and repression under the naughty Hasina and her nasty regime be brought to book? Our children born on the cutting edge of technology, from the late 1980s/1990s onwards, know amazingly better than we did in our time (when we were their age). Similarly, Bangladesh born in the modern times of fantastic political progress should have been ahead of many old democracies, instead of being far behind with the ugly head of horrible hyena Hasina fascism creeping and crawling and climbing to the top, to the point of destroying the country morally and politically and economically. Let there be a drastic change to bring Bangladesh back from ‘below-zero-minus’ to ‘zero’ to ‘above-zero-plus.’

In “London”, one of his best-known short poems about corruption, suffering, protest, resistance and empowerment in the 1800s, English Romantic poet William Blake says:

I wander thro’ each charter’d street,

Near where the charter’d Thames does flow.

And mark in every face I meet

Marks of weakness, marks of woe.

In every cry of every Man,

In every Infants cry of fear,

In every voice: in every ban,

The mind-forg’d manacles I hear.

The same applies to today’s Bangladesh under the control of India through Sheikh Hasina, who is the worst woman in the history of Bangladesh. Everything is going abysmally bad under her hissing hood and that of her regime. People of Bangladesh got to fight her back as hard as possible by demolishing the big and baseless myths she is propagating in all fields, from politics to parliament to economy to development to education to elections to the number of the war dead to the Awami creation of a cult hero. The diseased body politic of the nation under her needs to be duly vaccinated and administered antibiotic through a mass movement of millions getting out and taking control of Dhaka streets and marching on to Gonobhabon that has been defiled and desecrated by the monster Grendel and the giant goliath in Hasina. Her coal black rule will not take any other hue. It is beyond description in terms of all kinds of social and political misdeeds and mischiefs that are countless and boundless with no end in sight.

As fascistically dictated and determined, the Hasina years are replete with daily occurrences of dirty works and incidents. They are both topless and bottomless in terms of rape, corruption, repression, discrimination, persecution, terror, tyranny, election rigging, enforced disappearances, loot, plunder, and smuggling, absence of rule of law and lack of social justice—all recklessly let loose with no bounds and barriers, to the total and complete destruction and demolition of the entire moral, social and political fabric of Bangladesh that was in the making, through error and trial though, during the period of 1975-2006.

One of the means to fight Hasina is to start a campaign through a Radio Free Bangladesh organization (in the manner of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that used to be directed at the Soviet iron curtain over Eastern Europe and that are still directed at countries with no free press and free flow of information). The program may broadcast strongly worded hard hitting Chorom Patro (extreme/radical letters), in the manner of M R Akhtar Mukul in 1971, with the intention of toppling the fascist Hasina and directly calling upon the military to descend on the seat of her fascist power and the masses to take to the streets in millions, in a repetition of what was 7 November 1975.

Bangladesh needs to ensure equal social and economic justice for all, including the minorities, and still be officially and practically a great Muslim country. Secularism is grossly abused by promoting other religions and anti-Islamic forces/elements and demoting and suppressing Islamic culture and values in Bangladesh. Like the Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, and Jewish countries all over the world, Bangladesh should become a mainly Islamic/Muslim country in its ethos and spirit and orientation. Without diluting its Islamic tradition and culture, Bangladesh can at the same time properly take care of the minority interests. Why should the wrong notion of secularism and its widespread abuses replace, displace, substitute, efface, occlude, and erase the Islamic environment in a Muslim majority country? After all, religion is the deepest bond and impulse in the human beings, as the English Victorian poet and critic Matthew Arnold once said. (Although Arnold himself was kind of agnostic suffering his own religious doubts, he sought to capture the true essence of Christianity in much of his work and admired the Catholic John Henry Newman for his spirituality). Majority of Bangladeshis are Muslim first, then only Bangladeshi. Therefore, Bangladesh needs an Islamically oriented democratic tradition to be established before the close of day with a farewell to bogus secularism as it is in practice in what has now become a totally Hinduized country under the Awami BAKSAL Hasina.

Any party, political or military, who would declare Bangladesh to be a just and fair Islamic Republic, with equal rights for all, under a presidential form of government (not parliamentary, which is a joke under Hasina) and reverse all slavish and servile anti-state agreements with India (Tajuddin’s infamous 7-point agreement in 1971 and Mujib’s unequal 12-point agreement the next year and Hasina’s over a hundred nefarious, notorious and nihilistic agreements) can rest assured that they will secure an immediate and spontaneous overwhelming support from the people of Bangladesh overnight. Tarique Rahman cannot afford to lose the chance of being politically pragmatic, expedient, and, at the same time, farsighted.

*Q M Jalal Khan is the author of Bangladesh: Political and Literary Reflections on a Divided Country and Bangladesh Divided: Political and Literary Reflections on a Corrupt Police and Prison State. Due out in March 2020 is his “Sheikh Hasina’s Brutal BNP-Phobia and Her Scandalous “Midnight” Power Grab Through Vampire Vote Dacoity and Villainous S/Election Rigging With an All-Time High Record of Humongous White-Collar Corruption.”