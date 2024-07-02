Denmark Chairs Inaugural Meeting Of NATO’s Transatlantic Quantum Community

By Eurasia Review

On Tuesday (2 July 2024) the Transatlantic Quantum Community (TQC) held its inaugural meeting in Brussels.

Last September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the development of a dedicated network which would enhance Allied cooperation and harness the benefits of quantum technologies to strengthen deterrence and defence. Since that point, NATO’s Quantum Technologies Strategy was agreed and the Alliance’s International Staff collaborated with NATO members to establish the Community.

The Transatlantic Quantum Community is Allied led but participation is voluntary. More than half of Allies are already involved, including the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Czechia and the initiative is championed by Denmark as the first national chair. The Community will bring together quantum experts from national governments, industry, academia, funding bodies, and research institutions and will help encourage Allied innovation enabling NATO protect its technological edge.

The role of quantum technologies in the security environment is growing and the Community will help NATO engage with critical issues. These include funding and technology challenges, talent development and partnership opportunities.

The Transatlantic Quantum Community’s first annual plenary is expected to take place this autumn.