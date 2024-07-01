Prophet Noah With An Ark And An Oven – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

None of the Prophets sent by Allah to spread monotheism were able to establish an ongoing monotheistic community prior to the descendants of Prophet Abraham. The Prophet that tried the hardest and the longest was Prophet Noah. God had warned Prophet Noah that almost all of his efforts would not be long-lasting: “And it was revealed to Noah that, “No one will believe from your people except those who have already believed, so do not be distressed by what they have been doing.” (Qur’an 11:36)

Prophet Noah was fortunate that unlike many others of Allah’s Prophets; he was not killed by the polytheist idol worshippers. “As he was building the ark, whenever some of his people passed by him, they ridiculed him. He replied, “If you ridicule us, we will ridicule you, just as you ridicule.” (Qur’an 11:38)

Allah said “Build the Ark, under Our eyes, and with Our inspiration, and do not address Me regarding those (polytheist idol-worshipers) who did wrong; they are to be drowned.” (Qur’an 11:37)

The leaders of the tribes and nations said, “Do not give up your gods; do not give up Wadd, nor Souwa, nor Yaghoos, and Yaooq, and Nassr. They have misled many, so do not increase the wrongdoers except in confusion. Because of their wrongs, they were drowned, and were hurled into an oven. They did not find any helpers apart from God. Noah said, “My Lord, do not leave of the unbelievers a single dweller on earth. If You leave them, they will mislead your servants, and breed only (more) wicked unbelievers.” (Qur’an 71:23-27)

The Qur’an’s Verse 7:25 refers to a tannur which is Arabic and Hebrew for a special portable oven or fire-pot shaped like a mountain top or volcano and used as part of a covenantal ceremony between God and Prophet Abraham:

“When the sun set and darkness fell, a smoking fire-pot with a blazing torch appeared and passed between the (animal offering) pieces. On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abram and said, “To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates” (Genesis 15:17-18)

The tannur could also be a symbol for hell-fire for the evil people of Prophet Noah’s generation. As Noah said, “My Lord, do not leave of the unbelievers a single dweller on earth. If You leave them, they will mislead your servants, and will breed only (more) wicked unbelievers. (Qur’an 71:26-27)

In the Qur’an, Noah has a fourth recalcitrant son who refuses to come on board. If there’s to be a flood, he says, he will go up a high hill and wait it out. Noah makes one plaintive plea to God on his son’s behalf, but God is unmoved: Noah’s family is now to be those who worship the one God. Noah’s son must die with the other unbelievers in God’s punishing flood.

In the Bible, Noah has three sons, and all make it on board the ark. After the floodwaters recede, God makes a covenant with Prophet Noah promising to never again destroy all the Earth’s creatures; making the rainbow as a sign of that covenant promise.

I do not know why the Qur’an does not mention the Rainbow covenant promise; but I do pray that the optimistic Rainbow covenant promise of the Hebrew Bible also applies to global warming.