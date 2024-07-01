Saudi Energy Minister Announces Discovery Of Seven Oil, Gas Deposits

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister announced the discovery of seven oil and gas deposits in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and Empty Quarter, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered “two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs,” SPA said.

Two unconventional oil fields and one reservoir were discovered in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province while two natural gas fields and two reservoirs in the Empty Quarter.

The “Ladam” unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Province after the flow of very light Arabian oil in the Ladam-2 well at a rate of 5,100 barrels per day, accompanied by about 4.9 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

“Al-Farouk” unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Province after Arab ultra-light oil flowed from the Al-Farouk-4 well at a rate of 4,557 barrels per day, accompanied by about 3.79 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The “Unayzah B/C” reservoir was discovered in the “Mazalij” field in the Eastern Province, after Arab Light oil flowed from the Mazalij-62 well at a rate of 1,780 barrels per day, accompanied by about 0.7 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

“Al-Jahaq” field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed from the “Al-Arab-C” reservoir in Al-Jahaq-1 well at a rate of 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day, and from the “Al-Arab-D” reservoir in the same well at a rate of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day.

“Al-Katuf” field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed into Al-Katuf-1 well at a rate of 7.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 40 barrels per day of condensate.

The “Hanifa” reservoir was also discovered in the “Asikra” field in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed in the Asikra-6 well at a rate of 4.9 million standard cubic feet per day.

Natural gas flowed into the same well from “Al-Fadhili” reservoir at a rate of 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 100 barrels of condensate per day.