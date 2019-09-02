ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 2, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran unveils "Kian" drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran unveils "Kian" drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 World News 

Iran: Army Unveils New Drone

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Army’s Air Defense on Sunday unveiled a new homegrown drone fit for combat operations and capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy.

In a ceremony on Sunday morning, the Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army unveiled the new pilotless aircraft, dubbed “Kian”.

According to Commander of the Army’s Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Kian is used in both combat and air defense operations.

The high-speed version of Kian is suitable for reconnaissance and interception, while its version with a high flight endurance has been designed to carry out bombing with pinpoint accuracy, the commander noted.

Kian can hit targets far away from the Iranian borders, and would carry out air defense tactics over the enemy’s soil, the commander said, adding that the UAV has been designed, manufactured and operationally tested by local military experts.

The Islamic Republic is now in possession of a broad range of UAVs that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.