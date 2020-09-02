ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Zoom Webcam Video Communication Chat Internet Web
1 Business 

Zoom Sees 3,300% Surge In Profits

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Zoom’s (ZM) revenue surged more than 350% in the second quarter, and profits rocketed by nearly 10 times as much, CNN reveals.

During the coronavirus pandemic, companies signed up for the video conferencing app to connect staff working from home.

The video communication service provider reported a net profit of $185.7 million for the quarter through July 31 — up nearly 3,300% compared with a year earlier. Revenues in the quarter were $663.5 million — up 355%.

Zoom’s shares hit a record high on Monday, August 31, ahead of the earnings statement, and then shot up by as much as 28% in after-hours trading once the numbers were out.

“As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefining and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said Monday in an earnings call.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.