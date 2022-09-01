IRGC Chief Claims Top World Powers Using Iranian Arms

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has sold homegrown military equipment to foreign customers, including some major world powers, and is training them to employ the gear, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said.

During a visit to an exhibition of the air defense and electronic products of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, the IRGC commander said efforts by local elites and experts in the military and defense industries have resulted in the development of indigenous technologies.

Pointing to a big shift in the way countries cope with demands in the contemporary era, Major General Salami said, “A number of the world’s top-ranking powers are willing to purchase military and defense equipment from the Islamic Republic. Indeed, this process has materialized as they are currently using (the Iranian arms) and receiving training.”

Highlighting the “effective and deterrent” power of Iran based upon domestic know-how and products, the general said Iran has developed a broad range of equipment employed for air defense in various ranges.

Thanks to smart policies, Iran faces no shortage or vacuum in the air defense sphere, he noted, adding, “We are prepared to respond to threats at any level.”

Lauding the Defense Ministry for displaying sophisticated electronic warfare and air defense equipment, drones, and cruise missiles, General Salami said the Islamic Republic’s advances in the defense industry have crippled the enemies’ activities in the air defense sphere.

In remarks in August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran has reached such a high level of expertise in the defense industry that major world powers are willing to acquire its achievements.

The top general said Iran’s numerous achievements and products, including modern, smart and effectual military systems used by the ground, naval, aerial, aerospace, missile, drone and cyber defense units, have elevated the components of the country’s power and strengthened its deterrent power.

Not only have such military advances deterred the enemies from making any miscalculation in dealing with Iran, but they have also made major world powers look for obtaining the Islamic Republic’s defense industry achievements, he added.