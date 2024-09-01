China, Philippines Trade Blame On Collisions Near Contested South China Sea Shoal

By RFA and BenarNews

China and the Philippines traded accusations of deliberately ramming each other’s ships on Saturday near a contested South China Sea shoal, the latest of such confrontations recently as tensions between the two nations roil the region.

Both sides claim Sabina Shoal – Manila calls it Escada Shoal – where the Philippines holds rights to explore for natural resources because the shoal lies within waters in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for Manila’s task force on the parts of the sea it claims, reported that China acted without any provocation from the Philippine side, while a Chinese coast guard spokesperson said the opposite.

China’s vessel “deliberately rammed and collided” three times with a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel although no injuries have been reported, said Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea – the name used by Manila for the part of the South China Sea within its EEZ.

The PCG vessel allegedly rammed BRP Teresa Magbanua, which has been on deployment at Sabina Shoal since April to monitor what Manila says is Beijing’ plan to reclaim land at the shoal.

China has repeatedly accused the Philippines of “illegally grounding” at the BRP Teresa Magbanua in order to “forcibly occupy” the shoal.

Tarriela told reporters that the incident was the fifth case of harassment in August by China of Philippine ships operating in the area.

China describes what happened on Saturday differently.

The Chinese coast guard ship 5205 “lawfully issued verbal warnings and conducted monitoring and control measures” against the Philippine ship which “continued its provocations at China’s Xianbin Jiao,” said Liu Dejun, Chinese coast guard spokesperson

Liu referred to Sabina Shoal by its Chinese name.

Liu said that around midday, the Philippine ship “deliberately rammed into the Chinese ship 5205 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, causing a collision for which the Philippines bears full responsibility.”

The United States came to the support of the Philippines, with Ambassador MaryKay Carlson condemning Saturday’s incident.

“The U.S. condemns the multiple dangerous violations of international law by the PRC (People’s Republic of China), including today’s intentional ramming of the BRP Teresa Magbanua while it was conducting lawful operations within the Philippine EEZ. We stand with the Philippines in upholding international law,” she wrote on social media platform X.

Less than a week ago, Philippine officials said another ship – the BRP Datu Sanday – “encountered aggressive and dangerous maneuvers from eight Chinese maritime forces” while attempting to deliver diesel, food and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen operating near the shoal.

Jason Gutierrez in Manila contributed to this report.