Impact Of Political Globalization And Development On South Asian Region: Case Study Of SAARC Member Countries

By Aisha Noor

Introduction

International affairs experts suggest that globalization increases connectivity and brings economic and social improvements that benefit citizens. Globalization’s advantages cannot be denied, as it plays a crucial role in improving relationships between nations and reducing the significance of borders and distances.

Globalization can be classified as political globalization, which entails the creation of a strong worldwide political system and can result in increased political involvement and interaction between governmental systems based on principles such as democracy, nongovernmental organizations, human rights, and freedom. The impact of political globalization on the SAARC members cannot be ignored as it has brought them closer together and has significantly influenced their domestic and foreign policies. This becomes clear when comparing the eight countries in the region.

Pakistan plays an indispensable role in SAARC by providing essential connectivity between the geographically isolated countries of SAARC and Central Asia. The formation of regional trade groups has been an absolute necessity for the economic advancement of nations. It is important to recognize that Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are among the leading countries in SAARC with stronger economies, considering their combined population of 1.2 billion.

This research article aims to review the political globalization in the SAARC countries, with a focus on Pakistan, to understand the impact of globalization on its political system.

Literature Review:

After World War II, global connections increased as politics became more international. Although current political trends have shown support for globalization, it is crucial to acknowledge that a substantial amount of work must be accomplished. SAARC countries acknowledged the significance of political globalization and promptly adapted to the evolving nature of globalization by implementing effective strategies to stay up-to-date.

Singh’s paper highlights the significant impact of globalization on non-state actors’ approach and their interaction with Indians. The politics of India has spread in the modern world, resulting in the liberation of economies and societies (Singh, 2022). Farhat Tasnim suggests that globalization has not had a significant political impact in Bangladesh. However, the values of democracy and human rights have made it a prominent issue in national politics in recent years. In response, governments have formed partnerships to achieve mutual objectives, leading to increased international trade, information sharing, financial cooperation, and reduce economic barriers (Tasnim, 2012) Sri Lanka’s economy has steadily recovered since the severe economic crisis of 2022, thanks to subsidies from world financial zones that have alleviated fuel queues, shortages, and soaring inflation.

It is evident from Jayawardena’s 2018 research that globalization has significantly impacted rural communities in Sri Lanka, affecting various aspects such as social, political, and cultural factors (Jayawardena, 2018). Bhutan is a peaceful and pristine kingdom located between China and India. It is a small country governed by its constitution, and its government is democratically elected. Since the announcement of the constitution in 2008, as reported by Freeman, globalization effects have become more prominent. This has positively impacted the living standards and happiness of the Bhutanese people, as well as commerce, travel, and international communication (Freeman, and Jackson, 2012). The cultural and religious aspects of life in Afghanistan are closely intertwined. Afghanistan is a landlocked region that serves as a vital link between the Middle East and Far Eastern Asia.

In 2017, Weinbaum reported that Afghanistan was on its way to becoming one of the world’s top mining nations due to globalization and the involvement of the United States government. However, the Taliban government’s intervention in 2021 disrupted this progress (Weinbaum and Madadi, 2017). Pakistan has experienced positive effects from increased cooperation with other countries in the region and around the world, resulting in a greater role in international politics. Unfortunately, its relationship with neighboring countries, especially India, has become tense, causing geopolitical conflicts and disputes. Sarah and the researchers concluded that the effects of globalization have a positive impact on the social lives of the people in Pakistan. These effects are directly visible in the country’s economy, driven by exports and open to foreign investment (Hakeem, Ghauri and Baig, 2022).

Political globalization and challenges for Pakistan

Pakistan is facing human rights violations that have been worsened by globalization, the arrival of refugees, and because of the poor economic and political situation in the country. The instability in Pakistan is also being caused by political implications and violations by some powerful members of society (Rashid and Watoo, 2015). The process of globalization has made it crucial for all countries to have robust and dependable international foreign policy.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is currently facing political instability because of its ineffective foreign policy, which is hindering global trade growth. To overcome this problem, the government of Pakistan must devise a foreign policy that prioritizes national interests. They should also work with international relations and academic experts to implement necessary changes in political globalization (Daily Times, 2020). According to Mr. Abbass, Pakistan’s foreign policy is weak due to insufficient political globalization, leading to income inequality and poverty. He has offered practical policy recommendations to ensure optimal outcomes and successful globalization implementation. (Abbas and Muhammad, 2016).

Political globalization and Pakistan’s foreign policy

Pakistan has upheld positive and constructive relationships with all nations throughout history. Thus, their foreign policy strictly follows internationally recognized bilateral guidelines that priority should be on respecting the independence and integrity of each and every state, refraining from interfering in internal affairs, maintaining a non-aggression policy, and maintaining a peaceful environment resolution of disputes (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 2021).

Pakistan’s foreign policy has prioritized security and territorial expansion over domestic and economic issues, neglecting the needs and well-being of its citizens. This approach has been widely criticized for its detrimental effects on Pakistan and the entire South Asian region. The consequences of this policy have included territorial disintegration, financial struggles, cultural challenges, and negative behavioural patterns among the people. (Iqbal, 2021).

A report by the State Bank of Pakistan shows that international reserves have suffered a reduction of $4.3 billion in 2022 – the lowest level recorded since February 2014. The decline is attributed to Pakistan’s strained relationships with other countries and weakened foreign policy, which worsened after a change in government in May 2022. The new administration has taken on the task of repairing the damaged relationships with countries that were once close allies to restore Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. (APP, 2022).

Political globalization and SAARC Countries

It is important to recognize that national policies have a profound impact on the development and implementation of the globalization system in South Asia. It has significant consequences affecting the global position of South Asian countries. These include an increase in macroeconomic instability, a rise in nationalism, a decline in political systems, and the emergence of populist organizations (Stimson Center, 2022).

India: Political globalization is widely discussed in India due to the need for more homogeneity in political changes. The Indian government often prioritizes globalization and economic sovereignty over domestic autonomy. However, the government focuses on preserving India’s sovereignty rather than considering only external and internal perspectives of globalization. This prioritization stems from India’s decision to avoid neutrality and maintain independence during the Cold War. Since then, Indian governments have made it their goal to build positive relationships with the world community on various areas including trade, environment and security challenges. (Siddique, 2021).

Bangladesh: Bangladesh is a significant nation in SAARC with a rapidly developing economy. Bangladesh’s foreign policy aims to safeguard its sovereignty and borders. However, Indian arrogance towards political globalization has restricted Bangladesh’s foreign policy. To enhance its global standing, Bangladesh should establish connections with extra-regional partners, which can help bridge the gap with regional leaders. Researchers suggest that while promoting global cooperation, it is crucial to exercise caution and avoid overreaching in the context of political globalization. (Chowdhury, 2011). The country’s foreign policy and relations with India and Pakistan, the two dominant states in the region, are influenced by both internal and external political pressures. It is worth noting that Indian dominance has shown a prominent position in disrupting Bangladeshi government and its political system, creating an unstable environment and facing economic challenges due to the globalization of politics. (Jacques, 2000).

Afghanistan: In 2020, the Afghan Taliban rejoined the Afghan government and went from being an international outcast to an influential participant in the Afghan struggle. Many respected nations appreciate their contribution. The Afghan government has shown a positive inclination towards political globalization by fostering successful relations with neighboring countries. However, there is still time to comment on exceptional progress in the political settlement of Afghanistan. (Harpviken, 2021).

Nepal: Under King Prithvi Narayan Shah, Nepal has an updated legal framework that outlines the country’s foreign policy based on its geopolitical environment. Nepal’s location between India and China and global political trends led King Narayan to adopt a neutral foreign policy that prioritized the country’s interests. The king aimed to maintain a balanced relationship with both neighbouring countries throughout Nepal’s history of political globalization, which included critical periods of allegiance to both the southern and northern borders. Nepal’s foreign policy has changed significantly by implementing a revised constitution and establishing a parliamentary administration. These changes have resulted in an expansion of trade with China and transit infrastructure development (Pandey, 2021).

Bhutan: The Kingdom of Bhutan is a crucial player in SAARC, situated in northern China and southern India. Bhutan values sovereignty, territorial integrity, safety, unity, and global economic growth above all else in its foreign policy objectives. To advance peace and prosperity, Bhutan emphasizes political globalization and cultivates harmonious and cooperative relationships with neighboring and global countries. Moreover, the government stresses the imperative of maximizing diplomatic efforts and extending political globalization to science and technology to improve Bhutan’s human resource capacity and foster innovation for future generations (Galay, 2004).

Maldives: Maldives is a tropical oceanic country located southwest of Sri Lanka and India. The country is governed by a democratic republic, with the executive chief exercising executive power. The country’s foreign policy is strongly linked to political globalization, which aims to promote global peace and security and ensure the protection of human rights in line with U.N. principles. To encourage political globalization, the government has signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty with the United Nations. As a result of these efforts, there has been an increase in commerce, development, peace, safety, environmental cleanliness and protection, healthy nations, and the protection of human rights (Asian Development Bank, 2019).

Pakistan: Pakistan is a democratic country with a clear and transparent foreign policy that focuses on international relations, respects neighbouring and other countries and seeks peaceful dispute resolution. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, 2023). While political globalization has always been a goal for the government, the past decade has seen Pakistan become more assertive in the international market. However, attempts to introduce globalization into various sectors have led to negative consequences such as unemployment, mismanagement of agriculture, and increased poverty. To achieve a stable economy and build trust in the global community, Pakistan needs political stability, security, peace, and education. (Daily The Nation, 2019).

Political Globalization and Challenges for SAARC countries

The SAARC institution’s main role is to connect countries within the region and address institutional resource shortages through political globalization, given the complex situation of the area. Its goal is to promote regional cooperation among member countries and resolve disputes through political means. Furthermore, SAARC serves as a platform for traditional diplomacy that enables the governments and people of SAARC member contries to comprehend the politics of globalization (Obino, 2009). Hussain’s study identifies security, political stability, and economic development as significant obstacles for SAARC to achieve political globalization. (Hussain, 2014). Bishwakarma and his co-researchers assert that the dominant power dynamics between India and Pakistan, both of which have nuclear weapons, represent the biggest challenge to SAARC. They strongly recommend the revitalization of SAARC with China as a full member, enabling all members to contribute novel ideas and strategies for a regional power balance. This measure will also significantly enhance crucial factors such as economic growth, exports, foreign direct investments, and industrial growth for all SAARC members. (Bishwakarma, Kumar, and Hu, 2022).

References

Singh, A. P. (2022). “Globalization and its impact on national politics with reference to India: An overview of different dimentsions.” https://doi.org/41856470

Tasnim, F. (2012). “How Vigilant is the Vibrant Civil Society in Bangladesh? A Survey-based Analysis.” Journal of Civil Society 8:2, pages 155-183. https://doi.org/10.1080/17448689.2012.726548

Jayawardena, C. (2018). “The Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Job Performance: An Exploratory Study among Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka.” Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities Research, 3(1), 20-31. https://doi.org/10.4038/jsshr.v3i1.3

Freeman, K.A and Jackson, K.C. (2012). “In Pursuit of Happiness, Bhutan Opens to Globalization and Business.” International Journal of Business and Social Research (IJBSR), 2 (5), 132-143. https://doi.org/10.18533/ijbsr.v2i5.104.

Weinbaum, M. G and Madadi, M.S (2017). “The Bright and Dark Faces of Globalization in Afghanistan.” Journal of Security & Strategic Analyses, 3(2), 45-65. https://doi.org/10.57169/jssa.003.02.0138.

Hakeem, S. Ghauri. S.P and Baig, M.A. (2022). “Globalization, democracy and social spending in Pakistan: A time-series analysis.” Journal of Economics and Management Sciences, 3(1), 67-71. http://doi.org/10.52587/JEMS030105

Rashid, A. and Watoo, A. (2015). “Challenges and Opportunities of Globalization for the Development of Human Rights in Pakistan 2010-2014.” Research Journal of South Asian Studies, 30(2), 215 – 229. http://pu.edu.pk/images/journal/csas/PDF/14%20Azhar%20Rashid_30_2.pdf.

Daily Times. (2020). “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy in the Age of Globalization.” Available at: https://dailytimes.com.pk/515424/pakistans-foreign-policy-in-the-age-of-globalization.

Abbas, S. and Muhammad, S.D (2016). “Globalization Challenges and Opportunities: An Empirical Analysis of Pakistan.” Pakistan Journal of Commerce and Social Sciences, 2016, 10 (1), 192-199. Available at: http://www.jespk.net/paper.php?paperid=287.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (2021). ”Foreign Policy. Government of Pakistan.” Available at: https://mofa.gov.pk/foreign-policy-2/#:~:text=The%20foreign%20policy%20of%20Pakistan%20seeks%20to%20promote%20the%20internationally,and%20peaceful%20settlement%20of%20disputes.

Iqbal, N. (2021). Available at: https://theloop.ecpr.eu/how-pakistans-conservative-foreign-policy-has-damaged-its-national-interests/.

APP. (2022). “Prudent foreign policy rectifies Pakistan’s strained ties with world.” Associated Press of Pakistan. https://www.app.com.pk/national/prudent-foreign-policy-rectifies-pakistans-strained-ties-with-world/

Stimson Center. (2022). “South Asian Politics and Security.” Available at: https://www.stimson.org/project/south-asian-politics-and-security/.

Siddique, A. (2021). “Changing Political Dynamics in South Asia: The Belt and Road Initiative and its Implications for India–Pakistan Relations.” Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, 4(2), 63-79). https://media.defense.gov/2021/Aug/24/2002838096/-1/-1/1/MOHAN.PDF.

Chowdhury, I.A. (2011). “Foundations of Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy Interactions.” ISA S Insights 120, 1-6.https://www.files.ethz.ch/isn/127964/ISAS_Insights_120-Email-Foundations_of_Bangladesh’s_foreign_policy_interactions_23032011185714.pdf.

Jacques, K. (2000). “General Influences on Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy. In: Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.” International Political Economy Series. Palgrave Macmillan, London. https://doi.org/10.1057/9780333982488_1.

Harpviken, K.B. (2021) “The Foreign Policy of the Afghan Taliban, PRIO Policy Brief, 2.” Oslo: PRIO. Available at: https://www.prio.org/publications/12644.

Pandey, N.N. (2021). “Charting a new direction and strategy in Nepal’s foreign policy.” Institute of Foreign Affairs, Nepal: Journal of Foreign Affairs, 1(1), 79-90. https://doi.org/10.3126/jofa.v1i1.36250.

Galay, K., (2004). “International Politics of Bhutan, Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies. Bhutan.” Available at: https://policycommons.net/artifacts/2287677/international-politics-of-bhutan/3047764/

Asian Development Bank. (2019). “Maldives: Overcoming the Challenges of a Small Island State. Mandaluyong City, Philippines: Asian Development Bank.” Available at: https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/172704/maldives-overcoming-challenges-small-island-state.pdf

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan (2023). “Foreign Policy.” Available at: https://mofa.gov.pk/foreign-policy-2/.

Daily the Nation (2019). “Globalisation and its impact on Pakistan.” Available at: https://www.nation.com.pk/10-Jun-2019/globalisation-and-its-impact-on-pakistan.

Obino, F. (2009). “The Political Challenge for South Asia and Beyond.” Economic & Political weekly, 44 (9), 118-125. https://www.jstor.org/stable/40278560.

Hussain, A. (2014). “The Politics of Regional Cooperation in South Asia: SAARC and Regional Order.” In: Chakma, B. (eds) South Asia in Transition. International Political Economy Series. Palgrave Macmillan, London. https://doi.org/10.1057/9781137356642_11.

Bishwakarma, Kumar, J. and Hu, Z. (2022). “Problems and prospects for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).” Politics & Policy 50: 154– 179. https://doi.org/10.1111/polp.12443.