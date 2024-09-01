Iran Restates Its Policy Of Support For Hezbollah

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to backing the resistance forces, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, in their struggle against the Israeli regime.

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, the representative of Hezbollah in Iran, Abdullah Safiuddin, conveyed congratulations from Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and other authorities of the Lebanese group to Araqchi on his appointment as the foreign minister of Iran.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister expressed gratitude to Nasrallah for his congratulatory message and sent his regards for the Hezbollah officials and the resistance combatants.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy of supporting resistance and regional nations’ legitimate struggle against the Zionist regime’s occupation.

Araqchi and Safiuddin further discussed the latest regional developments, the status of the anti-Israeli resistance front in Lebanon, and the situation in Palestine, Gaza and the West Bank.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was sworn in late July, has given an assurance that his administration will spare no effort to support the resistance front and push for Muslim unity in the struggle against the Israeli regime.

In a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem on July 30, Pezeshkian praised the courageous Hezbollah fighters for their fortitude and resistance in the battle against the Israeli regime’s crimes and acts of aggression.