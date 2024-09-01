Political Appointments Or Career Diplomacy? Challenge Of New Law On Foreign Service In Republic Of Albania – OpEd

By IFIMES

By Amb. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arben Cici

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania has introduced a new “Law on Foreign Service in the Republic of Albania”, currently open for public discussion, via the Albanian government platform. The public consultation on the draft law will be concluded on August 30, 2024. I had enough time and attention to read it. I definitely read the accompanying report, the consultation plan and the consultation document, although it coincided with the hot August and the focus of opinion and the administration towards tourism more than towards the diplomatic novelties that this draft law pretend to bring to Albania.

Of course this matter is usually overlooked by the main focus of public opinion, with reason, and debated only within an insignificant circle of individuals who are not directly affected by it and do not have enough knowledge of the field. Worse still, some of these individuals lack the courage to speak their minds or take the necessary actions. Those who are truly affected mutter and bustle, among themselves, in the corridors of the foreign ministry, purse their lips unhappy and only express their frustrations when they are among their families or with true friends who have stood by them during difficult times.

However, rather than bolstering the diplomatic profession, the proposed law weakens it, paving the way for political and party clientelism and nepotism. Under this law, political appointees would don the guise of diplomats, transforming career diplomacy into a tool for party interests. This shift threatens to undermine the decades-long professional investment in Albania’s administration for establishing a professional and merit-based Albanian Foreign Service.

The proposed law marginalizes career diplomats who have been trained over the years, with the intent of phasing out this profession in favor of a new wave of politically appointed diplomats. These new recruits, expected to receive “career” titles, would replace the existing diplomats in leadership roles within Albanian diplomacy—despite lacking the valuable experience essential to the field.

I kindly understand the burden that the foreign minister Igli Hasani has to bear in drafting a new law for his diplomatic corps and their families, both within the ministry building and in diplomatic missions around the world, to whom he has a major multifaceted responsibility. But just like the military, for which minister Hasani has sufficient professional experience, diplomats have also chosen to become such, thus, to follow the diplomatic career, inside and outside the country, in the service of its interests. There is only one difference between them: army ranks are visible while those of diplomats not. However, the granting and removal of ranks, entry and exit from the career, for both military and diplomats, must be respected with the same rigor, regardless of the suit or military uniform they wear.

I believe that, each passing day the foreign minister is learning even more, that the vitality and effectiveness of the diplomacy are deeply rooted in the professional experience and expertise of its practitioners. This is the story of world experience, and as diplomacy evolves and adapts to an increasingly complex global landscape, the need for seasoned professionals becomes ever more critical. By prioritizing professional appointments based on skill, experience, dedication and continuity, countries can ensure that their diplomatic service remains robust, effective, and respected on the international stage. Emphasizing professional qualifications over political considerations is essential for maintaining the high standards and long-term success of diplomacy in the bilateral, regional and global arena as well.

Therefore, I am very supportive of the seriousness in the reawakening of the Diplomatic Academy, as well as I am very critical of the fact that the proposed draft does not settle anything that has been violently broken by the Law of 2015, which bears the weight of the sin against the foreign service and the burden of the mission to erode, trample, despise the dignity of the career diplomat and muddy the diplomatic experience, under the guise of the novelty of the minister’s multifunctional competencies and the specific weight of his power controlling responsibility. I would not believe that the current Albanian foreign minister would also continue the legacy of the sinner, at the expense of the foreign service of the Republic of Albania.

The current law also contains a constitutional disproportionality to the powers of the President of the Republic relating to the release and appointment of the Albanian ambassador, making his constitutional action (signature) politically conditional on time. On the other hand, in a privileged subjectively and non-proportional way, it does not condition politically on time, although it is sanctioned in the law, the signature for the proposal that should be initiated by the Foreign Minister and then by the Prime Minister, as soon as the ambassador completes his 3-year mandate. In this way, it would not be founded a “sultanate of Albanian ambassadors”, as the foreign diplomats in the capitals of the world humorously call, between them, the current Albanian diplomatic corps.

These bitter truths seem to fade and even devalue the role of Diplomatic Academy that MEFA trumpets as an innovation in the production of young and qualified diplomats for the integration challenges of the 2030 finish line.

I don’t want to remain on other professionally and diplomatically controversial elements of the draft, but the main one is that the essence of the infamous law of 2015 is not affected by the law proposed by the MEFA. I am sharing, briefly, the common approach of the world diplomatic experience on the problems and reasons, based also on my modest diplomatic and academic experience, when it comes to a confrontation between political appointments (however justified they may seem) and career diplomacy. These problems and reasons become even more sensitive in small countries, like Albania, with minimal capacities and with even more mediocre investments and budgets for its Foreign Service.

1. Expertise and Continuity

Career Diplomacy:

– Deep Knowledge: Diplomats who advance through a career path typically accumulate extensive and deep knowledge about international relations, cultural nuances, and negotiation strategies. This expertise is crucial for navigating complex bilateral, regional, global issues and fostering effective diplomatic analysis and engagements.

– Consistency: Career diplomats provide continuity in diplomatic relations, ensuring that long-term strategies and relationships are maintained despite changes in political leadership. This stability is vital for sustaining trust and cooperation with other nations.

Political Appointments:

-Short-Term Focus: Political appointments often prioritize short-term political gains or loyalty over long-term diplomatic expertise. This can lead to frequent shifts in diplomatic strategy and disruptions in the focus of problems and continuity of priorities and negotiations as well.

-Lack of Expertise: Political appointees may not always possess the necessary skills or experience, potentially compromising the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts.

2. Professional Integrity and Morale

Career Diplomacy:

-Merit-Based Progression: Career diplomats advance based on their skills, experience, and performance. This meritocratic approach helps ensure that the most qualified individuals represent their country in most international affairs.

-Motivation and Retention: When career progression is based on professional achievements, it fosters a sense of purpose and motivation among diplomats, just like within a family. This contributes to higher job satisfaction, retention, harmony and optimism on the benefit of the work within the diplomatic service.

Political Appointments:

-Erosion of Professional Standards: Appointments based on political considerations can undermine the credibility of the diplomatic service and devalue the expertise of career diplomats.

-Demoralization: Frequent political changes can demoralize career diplomats, who may feel their expertise is overlooked in favor of political expediency. This can lead to decreased motivation and potential attrition of skilled professionals.

3. Effectiveness in International Relations

Career Diplomacy:

-Strategic Approach: Career diplomats, with their deep understanding of international dynamics, can objectively analyze, implement and adapt strategies effectively, addressing complex bilateral, regional and global issues with informed perspectives.

-Relationship Building: Long-term engagement by experienced diplomats helps build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with foreign counterparts and professional network, facilitating better cooperation and negotiation outcomes.

Political Appointments:

-Inconsistent Policies: Political appointees may lack the necessary experience to manage delicate bilateral or multilateral relationships effectively, leading to inconsistent or poorly managed diplomatic initiatives.

-Potential for Conflict: Shifts driven by political motives can create instability and uncertainty, potentially straining relationships with other countries and undermining the right direction of diplomatic efforts towards national interest.

I don’t know if Minister Hasani will find time to read these lines. I don’t even think that he is not aware of the indisputable and serious responsibility of protecting fanatically the career diplomacy as well as military and police, from the insertion of outstretched political hands in the foreign service, but I would like to remind him and to his conscience again that political appointments may offer short-term benefits, they only come at the expense of the professionalism and essential continuity of long-term successful diplomacy. Prioritizing career diplomacy ensures that diplomatic missions are filled by individuals with proven experience and a commitment to our country’s long-term diplomatic objectives. This approach supports the development of stable, effective and reliable international relations, which are essential for the advancement of national interests in the global arena, especially for a small country like Albania.

Today Minister Hasani owns the keys to one of the most important offices of the Albanian government and at the same time the golden opportunity to restore the dignity of the foreign service of the Republic of Albania and all those who have dedicated themselves to this service. I would like the foreign minister Igli Hasani not to remain, like his predecessors, “only the kiraci (tenant) of the first floor of the Ministry building” but to become, thank to a fundamentally new law “On the Foreign Service in the Republic of Albania”, equally, part of professional ownership of the foreign service, as much as it is the dedicated body of true Albanian diplomats.

About the author: Ambassador Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arben Cici, currently lecturer of International Relations at Mediterranean University of Albania, former Ambassador of Albania to Denmark, Croatia, Russia, twice Advisor for the Foreign Policy of the President of the Republic, twice Director of the State Protocol at the Ministry of foreign Affairs, author of the Official Ceremonial of the Republic of Albania, analyst and excellent expert on the foreign policy.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect IFIMES official position.