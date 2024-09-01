Russia Targets Ukrainian Infrastructure To Exhaust Civilian Population – Analysis

By Richard Rousseau

One of the most intense bombardments against Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion took place on August 27. The Russian attack on Kiev and some fifteen regions of Ukraine was reportedly carried out by a total of 1,027 missiles and 109 drones, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

It has been thirty months since the Russian invasion began, and according to Volodymyr Zelensky, this onslaught was one of the most ferocious to date. It was a response to Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory, and it also aimed to demoralize Ukrainians before any possible dialogue could begin.

The attackers targeted Ukrainian infrastructure, cutting off water and electricity in various places and even attacking a hydroelectric dam in the Kiev region. This is yet another blow to the country’s civilian infrastructure and is likely to make the coming winter a difficult one for millions of people in Ukraine.

Typical Kremlin retaliation

The magnitude of this strike, which overwhelmed Ukraine’s inadequate air defenses, should come as no surprise. It’s the Kremlin’s usual response to any military initiative by Kiev. This time, the Kremlin’s response is undoubtedly a form of revenge for the insult caused by the Ukrainian troops’ incursion into Russian territory in the Kursk region, where they continue to maintain control over more than 1,000 square kilometers.

Although the situation has forced hundreds of Russian residents to flee their homes and caused public humiliation, the Russian military has made no attempt to reclaim the land around Kursk. Instead, it is taking physical revenge by using its air superiority.

Disproportionate resources

The next day, President Zelensky made a new appeal to the Western world, urging it to provide Ukraine with the most advanced technology it currently lacks and, above all, to lift restrictions on the use of the equipment it already has.

Ukraine feels that it is fighting an existential battle with many handicaps. Some of them relate to the disparity in resources between the huge Russia and the much smaller Ukraine. But there are also handicaps imposed by the West, which is constantly worried about Russia’s reaction and the possible geostrategic consequences.

The Ukrainian army does not have full control over the weapons at its disposal, especially when it comes to the ability to strike Russian territory. In fact, Ukraine, with its highly efficient defense industry, is using drones to carry out an increasing number of attacks on Russian installations.

Fear of World War III

Why is the West, and the United States in particular, imposing these restrictions? David Sanger, the New York Times defense writer, recently published a book that provides the answer. In New Cold Wars, he writes that the Biden Administration is worried that Zelensky could lead his country into a third world war. On the eve of the Russian invasion, Joe Biden publicly expressed his fear that the conflict could spiral out of control and lead to a global conflagration, which explains his extreme caution.

Ukrainian frustration with Western caution has been a constant over the past two and a half years, despite the uninterrupted escalation of deliveries of increasingly sophisticated military technology and equipment. The latest are F-16 fighter jets, which have finally arrived in Ukraine after much hesitation.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has certainly improved its ability to stand up to the bear on the battlefield. There was a time last year when its army lacked grenades, bombs, and missiles. However, the disparity in means between the Russians and Ukrainians on the battlefields persists. The narrowing of the firepower gap is entirely in the hands of Western governments.

The resilience of the civilian population after the massive Russian air assault is undoubtedly a significant factor in this war. Vladimir Putin’s goal is crystal clear: to inflict unlimited hardship on the Ukrainians in order to make them surrender.