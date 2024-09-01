Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Muhaidib, Wikimedia Commons.

Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council Meeting Held In Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani chaired a Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.

Prince Faisal said the meeting would strengthen relations between the Kingdom and Qatar in a way that achieves the aspirations of both countries.

The Kingdom’s foreign minster added that the leaderships of the two countries view the council as a platform that works to shape work in all fields and consolidate relations in a way that achieves both the Saudi and Qatari Vision 2030.

