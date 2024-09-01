The Gaza War Has Deepened The Divide Between Democrats And Republicans – OpEd

By Timothy Hopper

Since its founding in 1948, Israel has worked hard to maintain bipartisan support in American politics, maintaining distance from both Democratic and Republican presidents to secure backing from both parties. However, this strategy shifted in 2012 when Benjamin Netanyahu publicly endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney in the U.S. presidential election, breaking the long-standing tradition. This shift strained relations between Tel Aviv and Washington during Barack Obama’s presidency, leading to a rare instance in 2016 when the U.S. abstained from vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

Frustrated with the Obama administration’s approach, Netanyahu aligned with Donald Trump in 2016. The Trump presidency became a golden era for Israeli-U.S. relations. Not only did Trump offer extensive financial and military backing to Netanyahu, but he also moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, endorsed Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and recognized the Golan Heights and even parts of Jordan as Israeli territory. Trump also withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal at Netanyahu’s request and approved Israeli military operations in Syria. The Abraham Accords which were initiated to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries and to push Palestinians out of their historical homeland, were further achievements of Netanyahu in the Trump era.

However, with Joe Biden’s election, the tensions between Israel and the Democratic Party, which began under Obama, resurfaced. Unlike Trump, Biden supports a two-state solution and does not recognize the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Despite Netanyahu’s objections, Biden initiated talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal. The rift between Israel and the U.S. deepened further after the October 7 Hamas attack, with Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza exacerbating the strain in relations.

The conflict escalated to the point where Netanyahu declared that Israel would act independently of the U.S. in Gaza if necessary. Despite Biden calling an attack on Rafah a “red line,” Netanyahu warned residents of Rafah to flee to save their lives. Biden’s ultimatum, that the U.S. would halt offensive weapons transfers to Israel if it launched a major assault on Rafah, has so far prevented an all-out attack on the area.

In contrast to the Democrats, Republican political figures have strongly supported Netanyahu’s approach in Gaza. For instance, when Biden’s administration suspended some weapons transfers to Israel, Republicans responded by pushing for legislation to provide military aid to Israel, a move opposed by the White House. Biden has promised to veto such a bill if it passes Congress.

The U.S. Intelligence community, in its annual report, has also voiced concerns about Netanyahu’s coalition and its ineffectiveness, highlighting the need for a more moderate government in Israel. Democratic lawmakers are calling for conditions to be attached to U.S. aid to Israel, and others, including military veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, have criticized Israel’s tactics of heavy bombardment and high civilian casualties. Some American lawmakers have even introduced proposals to cut U.S. financial aid to Israel. Most notably, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., has strongly criticized Netanyahu and called for new elections in Israel. According to a Gallup poll, 49% of Democrats now sympathize with Palestinians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, compared to just 38% who side with Israel.

While Biden remains a staunch supporter of Israel, both politically and ideologically—famously declaring that one doesn’t need to be Jewish to be a Zionist—he does not share Netanyahu’s views. This marks a significant contrast from the warm relationship between Trump and Netanyahu, fostered in part by Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Although changes in Democratic policy towards Israel have been minor and, in some cases, merely symbolic, the rightward shift of Israeli politics under Netanyahu has made it harder for any U.S. administration to find common ground with his government. Israel, once a bipartisan issue in the U.S., has increasingly become a partisan one, and Netanyahu can no longer shape U.S. policy as easily as in the past. Even if Trump wins the 2024 election, the global disdain for Israel will likely prevent Republicans from fully supporting Netanyahu as they once did. While both parties still view themselves as guarantors of Israel’s security, they are now more cautious about endorsing the policies of any Israeli government.

Meanwhile, Palestinians, buoyed by growing global public support during the Gaza war, have gained significant leverage to amplify their narrative. Support networks for Palestinians have expanded within the U.S., giving them a platform in American institutions and, in some cases, putting pressure on the Biden administration.

In short, the Gaza conflict has widened the political divide in the U.S. over Israel. As Netanyahu’s policies become more controversial, and Israel’s shift to the far right alienates more Democrats, support for Palestinians is growing in both public opinion and political circles. The once-unshakable bipartisan consensus on Israel has fractured, with Palestine’s cause gaining greater prominence in American politics.