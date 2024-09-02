The Hidden Cost Of Climate Change In Balochistan – OpEd

By Muhammad Saleem Achakzai

Balochistan, the largest and most sparsely populated province of Pakistan, is facing a profound crisis that is often overshadowed by political instability and security concerns: climate change. While the world’s focus is frequently on the melting glaciers of the Himalayas or the flooding in Sindh, Balochistan’s battle with climate change continues in relative obscurity. The distinct topography, socio-economic hurdles, and inadequate infrastructure render the province especially susceptible, yet its difficulties continue to be largely overlooked.

Balochistan’s geography is diverse, ranging from arid deserts to mountainous regions. Understanding the region’s climate challenges is closely linked to the diversity of its landscape. The province has consistently endured severe weather conditions; however, the severity and regularity of these occurrences have escalated significantly in recent years. Prolonged droughts, flash floods, and extreme temperatures are now the norm rather than the exception. The arid climate of Balochistan has traditionally been one of the harshest in Pakistan, but climate change is pushing the boundaries of what is survivable.

One of the gravest challenges posed by climate change in Balochistan is the worsening water scarcity. The province already has limited water supplies; therefore its situation is only becoming worse. Agriculture remains the dominant sector of the Balochistan’s economy and they have suffered a lot due to their over exploitation of the subsurface water and irregular rainfall pattern. As crops wither and livestock perish, farmers find themselves without the means to support their families. People are compelled to relocate from rural to urban regions, which frequently lack the infrastructure necessary to meet the population’s expanding requirements, and thus deepen the cycle of poverty.

Agriculture is particularly severely impacted. Fruits that are very dependent on specific climatic conditions, such pomegranates, peaches, and apples, are famously produced in Balochistan. However, because of the altered weather patterns, yields have decreased, which has an effect on the economy and food security. Moreover, as grazing areas dry up and water sources become scarce, the province’s pastoral communities—who depend on livestock—are also having difficulty. For many communities, losing their cattle means losing their cultural identity in addition to their revenue.

Furthermore, a rise in health problems among the populace has coincided with rising temperatures. Because heat waves are occurring more frequently and intensely, the number of heat-related ailments is rising. Many individuals in Balochistan are unable to get the medical care they require due to a lack of proper healthcare facilities, which causes needless suffering and fatalities. This is further compounded by malnutrition, as food production declines, and the population is unable to access adequate nutrition.

The other challenge is the fact that the knowledge about climate change adaption is still minimal and hence there is no proper preparation towards addressing the situation. Balochistan’s population, being predominantly rural, has limited access to education and information. This lack of awareness means that communities are often unprepared for extreme weather events, leading to higher casualties and damage. Furthermore, the government’s response to climate change in Balochistan has been woefully inadequate. Infrastructure, education and Climate change adaptation is urgently required to prepare the population for the challenges that are to come.

Balochistan’s climate crisis is largely ignored, reflecting a deeper issue: the province’s marginalization in the national conversation. Despite Pakistan’s progress in tackling climate change on a broader scale, Balochistan remains sidelined in these efforts. The climate problems facing the province have been neglected in part because of its isolated position and intricate sociopolitical environment. This is a serious mistake that affects not just Balochistan but the entire nation.. The consequences of climate change in Balochistan will unavoidably extend throughout Pakistan if they are not addressed, escalating already severe inequality and causing more unrest.

Addressing climate change in Balochistan calls for a multi-dimensional approach. Initiating a focused campaign to raise public awareness about the climate-related challenges confronting the province is the first step. In the sphere of education, both grassroots and state efforts are crucial. In order to increase one’s resilience against the impacts of climate change, environmentally friendly infrastructure must be invested in. Renewable energy sources and water conservation systems are two examples of this type of infrastructure. Furthermore, in order for Balochistan to receive the funding and attention it requires, the province must be given first priority in the government’s climate plans. Let me conclude by saying that although Balochistan is not as well-known as other parts of Pakistan, its battle with climate change is no less serious. The province is in dire need of action since, if nothing is done now, the repercussions of climate change will only worsen. For the benefit of its citizens and Pakistan’s future in general, it is time to bring the climatic catastrophe in Balochistan out of the shadows and into the national public eye.