ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Lukoil headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Vladimir Menkov, Wikimedia Commons.

Lukoil headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Vladimir Menkov, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Business 

Lukoil Begins Stock Buy-Back Program

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Russian oil company Lukoil announced Tuesday the start of an open market repurchase of the company’s shares and the corresponding depositary receipts for an aggregate amount of up to $3 billion.

The duration of the buy-back programs is from October 1, 2019 to December 30, 2022.

Purchases pursuant to the program will be made by Lukoil Securities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on the regulated trading venues in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Purchases will be executed by qualified international brokers, the company said.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.