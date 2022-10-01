Iran Embraces China’s Global Development, Security Initiatives

By Tasnim News Agency

The president of Iran expressed the country’s support for the initiatives proposed by his Chinese counterpart for global development and security, highlighting Tehran’s resolve for strategic cooperation with Beijing.

In a Saturday message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

“The world is now facing challenges, overcoming which requires closer cooperation among the independent states and coming up with universal solutions in order to fulfill the human’s common interests,” Raisi said in the message.

Voicing Iran’s support for the ‘global development’ and ‘global security’ initiatives proposed by Xi Jinping, the Iranian president described them as ideas based upon the collective interests of nations that focus on the improvement of welfare and strengthening global peace and stability.

“Iran and China, as two independent states opposing unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of the other countries, have numerous grounds for the expansion of ties in all fields,” he stated.

Raisi also hailed Iran and China’s serious resolve for strategic cooperation as a bright prospect for strengthening the bonds and fulfilling the common goals and interests.

“I’d like to highlight the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in all fields within the bilateral mechanisms and the framework of multilateral arrangements and institutions,” the Iranian president concluded.