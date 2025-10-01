A Tribute To Charlie Kirk: Freedom Of Speech, Pluralism And Safeguarding Values In A Global Context – OpEd

By IFIMES

By Bogoljub J. Karić

The contemporary world is undergoing profound transformations. Globalisation, the digital revolution and cultural polarisation are redefining the public sphere and social life. In such an environment, freedom of speech and pluralism of thought stand as key pillars of democracy and social development.

Charlie Kirk (1993–2025), an American conservative thinker and founder of Turning Point USA, set new benchmarks in defending freedom of expression and promoting conservative values. His mission was to offer younger generations an alternative at a time when public discourse was increasingly uniform.

Kirk often emphasised: “If you do not defend the right of others to speak their mind, you will not have the right to express your own.”

The Karić Brothers Foundation posthumously honoured him for his contribution to freedom of speech, pluralism of thought and values that enrich society.

Freedom of speech – the cornerstone of democracy

Freedom of speech is a universal right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 19) and the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 10). This right is not merely a legal norm – it is the bedrock of democratic culture.

Kirk demonstrated that freedom of expression is not an abstract category but a constant struggle. His warnings about “cancel culture” and excessive political correctness serve as a reminder that democracy is deprived of meaning if the right to hold different opinions becomes illusory.

The global resonance of his ideas confirms that freedom of speech is a common challenge facing all of humanity – from developed democracies to societies in transition.

Donald Trump repeatedly underlined the importance of freedom of expression and civic engagement: “We defend freedom of speech because it is the foundation of all freedoms.”

Conservative values and the moral framework

For Kirk, family, community and faith were the pillars of social stability and intergenerational continuity. At a time of rapid change and the relativisation of identity, he argued that preserving tradition and the moral framework ensures the healthy development of society.

This approach carries particular weight in the Balkans and the Middle East, where swift social transformations often provoke tensions. By highlighting moral integrity and social responsibility, Kirk underscored values that must not be lost in the course of modernisation.

Speaking about the preservation of values and the family unit, Donald Trump stated: “A nation that loses respect for family and tradition loses itself.”

Dialogue and respect for differing opinions

Kirk’s willingness to engage in dialogue reflected both his consistency and openness. Although he advocated conservative positions, he nonetheless respected opposing voices and showed that defending one’s own values does not imply the exclusion of others.

Such a model of dialogue may also be significant for Balkan societies, where the culture of political and public discourse remains underdeveloped, and serves as an example of how ideological and cultural divisions can be overcome.

Youth and active citizenship

One of Kirk’s key contributions was his work with young people. Through Turning Point USA, he fostered critical thinking, active citizenship and a sense of community responsibility. He showed that, when offered opportunities for education and social engagement, young people can become catalysts for social change.

This approach is of particular relevance to the Balkans and the Middle East, where the involvement of youth in public life contributes to democratic consolidation and stability. As a strong advocate of youth participation, I believe the right to vote should be extended to 16-year-olds.

Universal messages

Charlie Kirk’s legacy conveys three universal messages:

Pluralism of thought is a cornerstone of democratic culture.

Family and moral values safeguard social stability and continuity.

Open dialogue strengthens cohesion and overcomes divisions.



The Karić Brothers Foundation – recognition and inspiration

The Karić Brothers Foundation, based in Belgrade, Serbia, has posthumously honoured Charlie Kirk with an award for his contribution to freedom of speech and to values that enrich society. This distinction not only symbolises his enduring achievement but also places an obligation on future generations to continue along the path he courageously pursued.

Today, his legacy serves as an even greater source of inspiration for activism, education and the advancement of democratic values.

A message (and a lesson)

Charlie Kirk will be remembered as a thinker and activist who steadfastly defended freedom of speech and championed the values that underpin a healthy society. His legacy endures in all who believe that freedom, family and faith are timeless principles, worthy of commitment and affirmation.

Freedom of speech is not a privilege – it is a responsibility borne by every generation. That message stands as the most powerful thread running through his life and work.