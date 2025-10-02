American Juncture As Israel’s Eighth Front Ignites – OpEd

By Alastair Crooke

The second stage to Trump’s ‘hand-off’ of the Ukraine war to the Europeans was clearly set out in his Truth Social post of 23 September. In the first phase of the hand-over, Trump withdrew from being the primary supplier of armaments to Kiev, and indicated that from now on Europe would have to pay for virtually everything – with weapons purchased from U.S. manufacturers.

Of course, Trump knows that Europe is fiscally ‘bust’. It hasn’t the money to fund itself, let alone a major war. He then ‘rubbed salt’ into this fiscal crisis wound by challenging NATO states to be first in line to sanction all Russian fuels. That won’t happen, of course either. It would be madness.

In this latest Truth Social post, Trump takes the Keith Kellogg line to its reductio ad absurdum. “Ukraine, with the support of the EU, can take back the country [Ukraine] to its original form – making Russia look like a ‘paper tiger’… and who knows, maybe go even further that that!”

Sure – Kiev advancing to the doorstep of Moscow? Pull the other leg, Mr Trump. Of course he is trolling Kellogg and the Europeans.

Then, following Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, France, Germany and the UK at the UN, a draft UNSC resolution was proposed echoing the European and Coalition of the Willing’s undiluted demand for Russian capitulation. Trump allowed U.S. officials to participate actively in the Resolution discussion – but then, at the last moment, had the U.S. veto it.

In this convoluted way, Trump thus succeeds – like Janus – to face two directions at once: Facing one way, he is 100% behind Ukraine, extolling Ukraine’s ‘Great Spirit’ and adopting the Kellogg line that Putin is in big trouble. But ‘facing the other way’, Trump contrarily commits to “not restricting the possibility of peace talks, nor having tensions escalate further”.

Putin can live with Trump’s ‘Janus schizophrenia’ – as Russian forces advance on all key battle fronts. The bottom line is that the White House has signalled that it is not interested in war with Russia. That’s obvious. There is anyway a more concerning war brewing inside the U.S.

This war is Israel’s Eighth Front – Netanyahu recently has taken to proclaiming it thus. The Eighth Front is in America. And it is there precisely because America dominates the world media.

The so-called ‘Rules-Based Order’ blueprint (if it ever truly existed beyond narrative) has been ripped up by Israel – very deliberately and cold bloodedly.

Tom Barrack, Trump’s long-standing friend and Envoy to the Middle East – when askedwhat the U.S. endgame was for the Region – dismissed outright talk of ‘peace’: “When we say peace, it’s an illusion”, Barrack said. “There’s never been peace. [Some] people may say, well, they’re fighting over borders and boundaries. [But that’s] not what they’re fighting over. A border or a boundary is [merely] the currency of a negotiation”. He continued: “The end result is somebody wants dominance, which means somebody has to submit. In that part of the world … there’s no Arabic word for submit. They can’t wrap their head around submit …”.

War without limits; without rules; without law – and without ethical boundaries more particularly – becomes the prerequisite to achieving the utter subjugation of all opposition.

Netanyahu’s former National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, writing (with Asher Fredman) in Foreign Affairs in September, affirmed that: “Israel no longer adheres to red lines that its neighbours believed that it would never cross. Israel will not grant immunity to any leaders of hostile groups, no matter their political title or location”. When Ben Shabbat writes ‘hostile’, it is a pleasantry for meaning ‘non-compliant’.

This new doctrine is about Israeli ‘dominance’ – and for that, others logically must ‘submit’, Barrack insists. Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, has suggested that a ‘submission’ sufficient to make Israel ‘feel fully safe’ would only emerge through the Muslim-Arab consciousness being seared by an utter ‘de-radicalising’ defeat.

Netanyahu’s ‘Eighth Front’ notion therefore derives from the proposition that full Jewish dominance (such as U.S. Envoy Barrack outlines) requires a certain dominance in America too. Israel cannot accomplish this dominance alone – it needs the unquestioning support from America that keeps the flow of money, armaments and operational support flowing.

Until recently, this unreserved support was attained through ultra-rich Jewish billionaires ‘buying’ American politicians and influencers – and purchasing the mainstream media outright. However, the rise of alternative media as the main source of news for Americans has changed the calculus and sent ripples of fear through the Jewish billionaire community.

The Charlie Kirk assassination came in the wake of multiple pressures on Kirk arising from Jewish billionaires concerned that the key American youth constituency was turning against Israel, as Max Blumenthal has outlined. The conflict with Kirk’s big Jewish donors exposed the wider issue of their dominance across U.S. influencer politics. The ensuing controversy has led to an all-out effort by pro-Israel billionaires to seize control of alternative U.S. media, particularly Tik Tok. (All U.S. social platforms have an algorithmic leaning toward Israel, whereas Tik Tok doesn’t. The pro-Israeli billionaires who are set to buy Tik Tok insist that its algorithm must be ‘retrained’).

“[What Zionists] face”, Blumenthal asserts, “is a political tsunami [of political realignment] in the United States, and they have no way of holding it back. And that’s why, in the wake of Kirk’s death, and in the days before his death, some of these Zionist Money Men have started a full-on takeover campaign of the U.S. Media. It’s like a full court press in the United States. Netanyahu had been waging a Seven Front War in the region, and now the United States has become the 8th Front. And they want to prevent anyone from being able to express themselves anywhere in the digital online ecosystem by just buying it all”.

Few among those billionaire donors who supported Kirk’s organisation, TPU.S.A, have done more than Robert Shillman to make clear the underlying nature to the 8th Front war: “With this pen, and my cheque book, I provide the ammunition!”, the billionaire proclaimed to applause, during a gala of the right-wing Zionist Organization of America (ZoA) in 2021.

“I wield the pen to provide ‘ammunition’ [donations] to those organisations like ZoA on the front lines of this battle confronting enemies of Israel and the Jewish people – defending against Islamists who wish to destroy Israel and radical Leftist Jew-haters who wish to destroy the Jewish people”.

How does this affair read across into pressure on Trump to persist in prosecuting the Ukraine war effort against Russia? What is it that links hugely rich Jewish donors, classic U.S. Russophobes and the European Establishment together in the common cause of pressuring Trump to go hard on Russia? The answer is that donors and U.S. and European pro-Israeli élites all have a shared interest in having Russia preoccupied (and, in their view, weakened) by the conflict in Ukraine. Their particular concern is the prospect of Middle East war. They do not want to see Russia or China engage directly in support of Iran, were it to be attacked militarily. These élites fear for the future of Israel, particularly should Iran be empowered by BRICS allies. They prefer a Russia bogged down and not returning as a Middle East player again – something that could crimp the ambition for Jewish/Israeli supremacy across the Region.

Recall that in 1992, the then-Under Secretary of Defence Paul Wolfowitz, author of the so-called Wolfowitz Doctrine, declared that, with the Soviets pushed out from the Middle East, the U.S. had become the unchallenged sole superpower in the region and could pursue its global agenda. Wolfowitz highlighted the exit of Russia as the crucial factor in achieving U.S. hegemony over the Middle East.

Recall too that in the wake of the E3 sanctions ‘Snapback’ invocation on Iran on 28 August, Russia and China jointly signed statements denouncing the E3 procedural vote as “illegal and procedurally flawed”. In one sense, it provides the grounds for China and Russia to ignore any subsequent sanctions imposed on Iran under the snapback provision. It is the first time that Russia and China have directly challenged the UN Security Council and implicitly indicated they will ignore any Snapback sanctions.

However, viewed from a different perspective, the joint denunciation of Snapback could open the door to ‘a return to the region’ by Russia (and China) through providing military support to Iran – were it to be attacked by Israel, the U.S., or both.

With Russia presently fully engaged in Ukraine, it is less likely to want to initiate direct support to Iran in the event of an attack (Russia is acutely alert to the dangers of over-extension). Were the

Ukraine war to be over, then Russia might have fewer scruples about directly intervening in support of Iran. The same would apply for China in the event of the Ukraine conflict having reached some outcome.

The last thing that the triumvirate of Jewish Zionist influencers, the U.S. Russia hawks and the European pro-Israel élites want is Russia ‘back in the Middle East’. That would constitute a nightmare for them.

When U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack was asked if Israel felt the need for another ‘definitive strike’ on Iran, he replied:

“It [does] seem as though they’re marching towards a resolution of the entire problem – which is what Gaza is – right? I would imagine that just getting Gaza under control, and Hezbollah under control and the Houthis under control is not fruitful – if you don’t get the Iran regime under control. I have no information as to what they’re going to do, but I wouldn’t rule that out … We need to cut the heads off of those snakes and chop the flow of funds. That’s the only way you’re going to stop Hezbollah”.

So the out-of-the-blue-shooting of Charlie Kirk has ‘unexpectedly’ occurred at a key juncture in Netanyahu’s regional dominance bid – highlighting the already waning support for Israel amongst a cohort of young Americans.

The Kirk murder inadvertently has unlocked too, the next phase of the long simmering cultural war in the U.S. Kirk’s assassination has already become as significant as any in recent American history.

If Rober Shillman’s words to his Jewish audience advocating “confronting enemies of Israel and the Jewish people – defending against Islamists who wish to destroy Israel and radical Leftist Jew-haters who wish to destroy the Jewish people” was not a clear and broad enough declaration of war, then hear Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, addressing the crowd at the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service – to huge applause from the 100,000 present at the service:

“The Light will defeat the Dark. We will prevail over forces of wickedness and evil. They cannot imagine that which they have awakened. They cannot conceive of the army that has arisen in all of us. Because we stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble. And to those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us: What do you have? You have nothing. You are wickedness, envy, hatred. You are nothing. You can produce nothing. We are the ones who build, who create, who lift up humanity”.