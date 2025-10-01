Cybersecurity: Shielding Societies And Shaping The Future – OpEd

By Arab News

By Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama

In today’s fast-paced digital transformation, cybersecurity has become an urgent necessity — no less important than traditional national security. Cyber threats no longer target data alone, they threaten economies, cultural identity and societal stability. Worse still, cyberspace has increasingly been exploited by terrorist groups to spread extremism, recruit followers and launch attacks.

Cybersecurity today is not merely a technical safeguard, it is a cornerstone of national security and a vital guarantee for social peace. A single breach could paralyze an airport, shut down electricity grids or halt an entire hospital system. Protecting cyberspace, therefore, is essential to safeguarding people’s lives, economies and societies at large.

Terrorist organizations have turned cyberspace into a platform for propaganda, recruitment and operational planning. Cyberattacks now target not only infrastructure but also aim to shape public opinion and manipulate cultural values. This reality makes international cooperation and the strengthening of cybersecurity frameworks indispensable in countering digital terrorism and preserving social cohesion.

Artificial intelligence offers unprecedented opportunities — from revolutionizing healthcare and education to driving economic growth. Yet, the same tools can generate alarming risks: automated cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and deepfake technologies that distort reality. In this landscape, cybersecurity emerges as the key balancing force, ensuring that AI serves humanity’s well-being instead of threatening its stability.

Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a global model in building a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem. The establishment of the National Cybersecurity Authority, creation of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies, and launch of Humain, a Public Investment Fund company focused on AI and digital infrastructure, are concrete milestones.

On the global stage, Riyadh hosts the Global Cybersecurity Forum — with the fifth edition taking place this week — which has become a premier platform for decision-makers, experts and innovators worldwide. In his address to the forum last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized: “Cyberspace is closely linked to the growth of economies, the prosperity of societies, the security of individuals, and the stability of nations. The cross-border nature of cyberspace means that it is increasingly important to harmonize international efforts to seize the opportunities it offers, and face the challenges it presents, by investing in people.”

Saudi Arabia has also launched pioneering initiatives to protect children in cyberspace and empower women in the cybersecurity sector — highlighting the Kingdom’s human-centered approach to digital transformation.

Cybersecurity has become a central issue in international diplomacy. The UN has established mechanisms such as the Group of Governmental Experts and the Open-Ended Working Group to define the rules and norms for responsible state behavior in cyberspace.

Regional organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union have adopted strategies to counter cybercrime and strengthen digital resilience across their member states. These initiatives highlight an essential truth: cybersecurity is a transnational challenge that can only be addressed through multilateral diplomacy, coordinated action and the cultivation of digital trust among nations.

Within this framework, Saudi Arabia stands out as a proactive leader through initiatives such as the Global Cybersecurity Forum, while Djibouti has aligned itself with global efforts through its national strategy and new digital legislation, ensuring that it remains an active partner in shaping a safer digital future.

My country, the Republic of Djibouti, is taking important steps toward digital security. The government has launched a National Cybersecurity Strategy (2024-2030), approved a comprehensive Digital Code to regulate data and online transactions, and reinforced its regional ambition to become a secure hub for connectivity and digital trade. President Ismail Omar Guelleh has repeatedly underscored the importance of ensuring that Djibouti’s digital transformation is safe, resilient and conducive to economic development.

Cybersecurity is no longer optional, it is a fundamental requirement for safeguarding nations, economies and cultures. The rise of AI makes this challenge even more pressing, as opportunities and risks grow side by side. Saudi Arabia stands out as a pioneering model — balancing national security with global cooperation, while Djibouti steadily advances its digital sovereignty. The ultimate lesson is clear: digital transformation without cybersecurity is a leap into the unknown.