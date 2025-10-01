DHS Says More Than 800 Illegal Aliens Arrested In Operation Midway Blitz Despite Sanctuary Politicians And Violent Riots

By Eurasia Review

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol officers have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens—including the ‘worst of the worst’ during Operation Midway Blitz.

On September 8, the Department of Homeland Security started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. The operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker.

Despite recent violence against ICE officers, including a terrorist attack against a Dallas ICE facility and violent rioters protesting outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility, DHS and ICE remain undeterred in delivering on President Trump’s promise to secure our homeland from criminal illegal aliens.

“During Operation Midway Blitz, DHS law enforcement has made more than 800 arrests across Illinois. The Trump Administration will not allow violent criminals or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods or victimize our children and innocent Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not allow sanctuary politicians or violent rioters to stop us from enforcing the law and arresting pedophiles, murderers, gang members, rapists, and domestic abusers from American communities.”