Fighting Back Against The Gangs: What Is Haiti’s New UN-Backed Force?

By UN News

As gangs in Haiti continue to expand the areas under their control and show no signs of holding back on terrorizing the population, decisive action has been taken by the UN Security Council to fight back against the violence they are perpetrating.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

What is the GSF?

The Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti is a newly authorized multinational mission by the UN Security Council.

With a 12-month mandate, the 5,550-strong force will work alongside Haitian authorities to neutralize gangs, secure infrastructure, and support humanitarian access.

Its main aim is to protect vulnerable populations from escalating violence and prevent the displacement that inevitably causes.

The Security Council resolution was co-sponsored by Panama and the United States and reflects broad international support for the multidimensional crisis that has been deepening in Haiti over the past few years.

What are the objectives of the new force?

Its core objectives include conducting intelligence-led operations to dismantle armed gangs, securing critical infrastructure, and ensuring humanitarian access, all while protecting the population.

The GSF will work closely with Haitian authorities, particularly the National Police with the aim of putting Haiti in a position to assume responsibility for its own security.

The mission also aims to strengthen national institutions and facilitate conditions for long-term peace and development. A UN Support Office will be established to provide logistical and operational support.

What is the GSF replacing?

The Gang Suppression Force (GSF) replaces the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, marking a shift in strategy.

The MSS, led by Kenya, focused on supporting the Haitian National Police with limited personnel and resources. It was launched in October 2023 with the first contingent of arriving in June the following year. It remained underfunded and never deployed the mandated force of 2500 people.

The GSF will be a larger, more robust force with a broader mandate.

Why is it needed?

A force is urgently needed to suppress gangs in Haiti due to an unprecedented security situation.

Armed groups now reportedly control up to 90 per cent of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, blocking access roads, attacking infrastructure, and terrorizing civilians with kidnappings for ransom, rapes, and killings.

Over 5,600 people were killed in 2024 alone.

Since March 2025, the violence has expanded into previously untouched areas of the country outside the capital, specifically the Artibonite and Centre Departments where 92,000 and 147,000 people have been displaced respectively.

In total over 1.3 million people have been displaced, and essential services like healthcare and food distribution have collapsed.

The Haitian National Police lacks the capacity to respond effectively.

Why is Haiti unable to deal with this problem alone?

Haiti cannot tackle its gang crisis alone due to the collapse of state institutions, under-resourced police, and overwhelming violence.

Gangs are establishing criminal governance, exploiting children, and trafficking arms as well as drugs.

The UN has stated on numerous occasions that impunity, corruption, and institutional collapse are fueling Haiti’s insecurity.

Will the GSF solve Haiti’s problems?

UN officials have stressed that security alone cannot resolve Haiti’s turmoil.

The country is facing multiple crises; Humanitarian needs, caused by both insecurity and natural disasters like earthquakes, are growing, the economy is in freefall, poverty and underdevelopment is rife and there has been no elected government since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

UN Member States have emphasized that the GSF must be part of a broader strategy including governance reform, humanitarian aid, and long-term development.

In short, the GSF is a necessary but insufficient measure—international support must go beyond security to truly help Haiti recover.

When will the GSF start operations in Haiti?

The GSF is expected to begin operations following the expiration of the MSS mandate on 2 October 2025, although it will take time to build up the new force to the target of 5500 security personnel plus 50 civilian staff and to establish the UN office to support it.

It is still not clear which countries will provide personnel. The Security Council resolution states that the force will be funded primarily through voluntary contributions from UN Member States.