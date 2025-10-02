By Veeramalla Anjaiah

Canada has agreed to eliminate tariffs on more than 90 percent of Indonesian products under a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed recently in Ottawa, the Jakarta Globe news website reported.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Sept. 24 , celebrating what both leaders described as the deep and enduring friendship between their nations.



The Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat, in a statement cited on Sept.25, called the high-level talks valuable momentum for Indonesia and Canada to strengthen cooperation across strategic areas.



Speaking after the dialogue at Parliament Hill, Prabowo said Indonesia and Canada have long enjoyed a harmonious bond. He praised Canada as “a very responsible, mature, leading power of the West” that shows genuine concern for developing countries and the Global South.



“Canada has always been present in many programs concerning poverty alleviation and to assist in health, agriculture, and fisheries,” the Antara news agency reported quoting Prabowo as saying at a joint press conference with Carney.



The Indonesian president also noted close collaboration in peacebuilding, recalling that many Indonesian troops had served under Canadian commanders in peacekeeping operations worldwide.



He expressed appreciation for the strong defense ties between the two countries and voiced plans to expand educational cooperation by sending more Indonesian youth to study in Canada.



Prabowo further lauded Canada for its leadership on the global stage and for the multifaceted cooperation it continues to foster with Indonesia.



On the occasion, he also apologized for being unable to attend the G7 Summit in June, while thanking the Canadian government for its warm reception in Ottawa.



“So, Prime Minister, thank you very much. I was also very well received by your Governor General [Mary Simon]. I hope to host you in Indonesia,” Prabowo told Carney.



The meeting reflected both leaders’ strong commitment to advancing Indonesia–Canada cooperation in economic development, security, welfare, and peacebuilding.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said the deal covers Indonesia’s key export products, including textiles, footwear, and processed foods. In return, Indonesia will remove tariffs on 85.54 percent of Canada’s priority exports, such as frozen beef, wheat, potatoes, seafood, and processed foods.

“This agreement opens broader market access and strengthens the competitiveness of Indonesian products and services in Canada,” the Jakarta Globe reported quoting Budi as saying in a statement.

Several Indonesian exports will immediately enjoy zero tariffs once the CEPA enters into force, among them processed foods, seafood, natural fiber handicrafts, household items, granite, and marble.

“This signing is only the beginning. Our next task is to ensure that this agreement delivers tangible benefits for our people, businesses, and investors,” Budi added.

Describing the Indonesia-Canada relationship as “strategic,” the president then announced the signing of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA).

“I think this will be a historic moment. It will prove to be a significant milestone,” Prabowo said.

The deal, set to take effect in 2026, is expected to eliminate or drastically reduce tariffs on more than 95 percent of Canadian exports, making key commodities such as wheat, potash and other food products far more competitive in the Indonesian market.

It is also slated to create a more predictable environment for investment in critical sectors, such as clean technology, critical minerals and financial services.

Carney celebrated the agreement as a major move toward Canada’s diversification of partners. It is Canada’s first such deal with an ASEAN nation.

“Canada and Indonesia are unlocking major new economic opportunities together,” Carney said.

“Our new trade agreement is a game-changer for our workers and businesses.”

During the meeting, Canada welcomed Indonesia’s support for the Canada-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, as well as its interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Carney also offered support for Indonesia’s bid to be accepted into the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“The global trade landscape is rapidly changing as the United States fundamentally transforms all of its trading relationships,” Carney said.

“We are building our strength at home, diversifying our partnerships abroad and creating a web of new connections to pursue our interests.”

From January to July 2025, bilateral trade between Indonesia and Canada reached US$2.72 billion, up nearly 30 percent from $2.09 billion in the same period last year. Despite the growth, Indonesia still ran a trade deficit, exporting $1.01 billion while importing $1.71 billion.

Indonesia’s main exports to Canada include natural rubber, footwear, cocoa, vegetable oils and fats, and textiles. Key imports from Canada are wheat, fertilizers, soybeans, chemical pulp, and gold.

The initial CEPA agreement was signed by Budi and Canadian counterpart Maninder Sindhu, witnessed by President Prabowo Subianto and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa.

The deal came just weeks after Indonesia concluded nearly a decade of CEPA negotiations with the European Union.