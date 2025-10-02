Why Are Mali, Burkina Faso, And Niger Turning Their Backs On The International Criminal Court? – Analysis

By Syed Raiyan Amir

Three West African countries—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—have announced they are pulling out of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Their leaders say the court is nothing more than an “instrument of neo-colonial repression,” a body that singles out weaker nations while ignoring the crimes of powerful states.

The countries declared they would no longer recognize its authority, promising instead to create their own “indigenous mechanisms” to handle crimes committed on their soil. The announcement, made jointly, carried strong and almost defiant language: the ICC, they claimed, delivers “selective justice” that undermines sovereignty rather than protecting it.

The clash between Africa and the ICC is not new. Scholars have long debated whether international justice is genuinely universal or whether it reflects the hierarchies of global politics. Mahmood Mamdani’s Saviors and Survivors traces how narratives of justice often mask deeper power structures. Makau Mutua’s Human Rights: A Political and Cultural Critique reminds us that rights and justice systems are not value-free but often shaped by Western frameworks. Kamari Maxine Clarke’s Affective Justice documents how African states have wrestled with the ICC’s authority, balancing domestic politics with global expectations. Meanwhile, Richard Goldstone’s For Humanity shows both the promises and the limits of international criminal justice when the politics of the most powerful remain off-limits. Read together, these works offer a conceptual map: they explain why the ICC, born in optimism, now faces pushback from countries that feel targeted, ignored, or cornered.

For Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, the timing of this withdrawal is striking. All three are currently under military governments, the product of coups between 2020 and 2023. These juntas, already isolated from parts of the international community, have leaned heavily on rhetoric about sovereignty and independence. Walking away from the ICC fits into that narrative. They frame it as decolonization, as reclaiming justice from a court they see as biased. But critics point to something else: geopolitics. Each of these states has grown closer to Russia, which itself faces an ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Breaking from the ICC, then, looks less like pure ideology and more like solidarity—an alignment that says, “We reject the institutions that pursue our allies.”

It’s worth noting that the ICC is not the same as the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ hears disputes between states, while the ICC focuses on individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, or aggression. This distinction matters, because the ICC’s purpose is not to punish governments as a whole but the people—generals, presidents, warlords—who bear responsibility. Yet, in Africa, many see little difference. The headline cases tend to involve Africans, from Charles Taylor of Liberia to Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir. Even when charges collapse after years in detention, the perception sticks: Africa is the courtroom’s main stage.

The accusation of selective justice isn’t entirely without evidence. Since its founding in 2002, the ICC has opened more than half its investigations in Africa. Many argue that this reflects reality—many of the worst conflicts have indeed been in Africa, and in several cases African governments themselves invited the ICC to investigate. For example, Mali voluntarily referred a case to the ICC in 2012, asking for help to prosecute atrocities committed during its internal conflict. That makes today’s denunciations more complicated. If Mali once saw the court as a tool, why reject it now?

The answer lies not in justice but in politics; the claim of neo-colonial repression may be a “thin veil” for other motives. By leaving the ICC, these governments insulate themselves from future scrutiny. Military rulers who came to power by force may fear that one day they themselves could stand trial. Creating “indigenous mechanisms” sounds empowering, but skeptics question whether these new tribunals will ever hold ruling elites accountable—or if they will simply become shields for those in power.

Another dimension is the influence of extraregional powers. The United States is not a member of the ICC. Neither is Russia, China, or Israel. All are wary of exposing their leaders or soldiers to international prosecution. For Washington, the concern has always been sovereignty; for Moscow, it’s now also practical survival. In this light, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger’s exit can be read as following the path of countries that either anticipate trouble or want to avoid entanglement with courts that might limit their actions. A visit by U.S. Republican senators to Burkina Faso’s capital weeks before the withdrawal added another twist: why did these leaders, who see the ICC as a Western tool, welcome discussions with American politicians who represent a country outside the ICC in the first place?

History also complicates the story. When the ICC was first established, many African states saw it as a breakthrough. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, during negotiations for the Rome Statute, African countries were among the most enthusiastic backers. They hoped the court would serve as a global equalizer, finally capable of holding leaders of major powers to account. That vision never materialized, partly because the most powerful countries declined to join. Without mandatory membership, the court can only go as far as states allow it. And so, disappointment grew. The dream of a fair and universal tribunal now looks, to many Africans, like another unfulfilled promise.

There’s also the silent backdrop of the wars themselves. Mali continues to battle jihadist groups in its north and center. Burkina Faso faces an insurgency that has displaced millions. Niger, too, grapples with instability. Human rights violations have been reported in each conflict, not only by armed groups but also by government forces. Leaving the ICC could be a pre-emptive strike against international scrutiny, especially if abuses by national armies or allied militias grow worse. Building local tribunals, in this sense, provides control over the narrative: justice on their terms, not dictated from The Hague.

Still, the question lingers: what kind of justice will these indigenous mechanisms deliver? The track record of domestic courts in the region is mixed at best. Political interference, limited resources, and fragile institutions raise doubts about independence. Citizens who have suffered atrocities may find little solace if the new tribunals act more like political shields than true instruments of accountability. For them, the promise of justice risks becoming another casualty of power politics.

At the same time, the withdrawal has symbolic weight. It reflects a broader African debate about sovereignty, neo-colonialism, and the legitimacy of international institutions. In the post-colonial imagination, stepping away from the ICC feels like a rejection of outside dominance, even if the practical outcomes are messy. For the juntas, it provides a rallying cry to strengthen their legitimacy at home. In rallies and speeches, leaders can now say: “We will judge ourselves, we will not be judged by foreigners.”

But symbolism does not erase reality. War crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide remain pressing concerns. Whether judged in The Hague or Bamako, Ouagadougou, and Niamey, the victims are the same, and their demands for justice are not easily dismissed. If the ICC loses relevance in Africa, it must reckon with why. Was it too selective? Too weak to prosecute the powerful? Or simply unable to overcome the politics of the world it was born into?

For Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, the road ahead is uncertain. They have chosen to cut ties with the ICC at a moment when their alliances and internal struggles are shifting dramatically. Whether this move brings them closer to real sovereignty or simply deeper into the orbit of other powers remains to be seen. What is clear is that their decision has reignited an old, unresolved question: can international justice ever be truly universal, or will it always reflect the balance of power?