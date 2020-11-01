Iran: Air Force To Launch War Games

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) is going to stage a military exercise in the central province of Isfahan.

The main stage of the ninth edition of the annual aerial drill, codenamed Fadayeeyan Harim Velayat, will begin in Isfahan on Monday, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

The commander said units from seven air bases will take part in the two-day exercise, which includes a broad range of fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance planes, and drones.

Various types of homegrown UAVs equipped with smart long-range bombs, ammunition with pinpoint accuracy, and radar jammers would fly in the war game, he noted.

The commander added that the upcoming drill will involve modern warfare tactics to practice countering the emerging threats.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.