ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 2, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Air Force. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Air Force. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iran: Air Force To Launch War Games

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) is going to stage a military exercise in the central province of Isfahan.

The main stage of the ninth edition of the annual aerial drill, codenamed Fadayeeyan Harim Velayat, will begin in Isfahan on Monday, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

The commander said units from seven air bases will take part in the two-day exercise, which includes a broad range of fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance planes, and drones.

Various types of homegrown UAVs equipped with smart long-range bombs, ammunition with pinpoint accuracy, and radar jammers would fly in the war game, he noted.

The commander added that the upcoming drill will involve modern warfare tactics to practice countering the emerging threats.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.