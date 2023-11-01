Iran, Iraq Stress Using National Currencies For Bilateral Trade Exchanges

By Tasnim News Agency

Officials from Iran and Iraq stressed the need to use the national currencies to enhance mutual trade relations.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani emphasized using the national currencies of ‘rials’ and ‘dinar’ for bilateral trade exchanges.

During their meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and explored avenues for using the national currencies in bilateral trade exchanges and financial transactions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said, “Today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani hosted Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi. In this meeting, the two sides explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and bolstering mutual trade exchanges and participating in various fields.”

The Iraqi prime minister expressed his country’s readiness to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of petrochemical industries and fertilizers.

According to this statement, Iran’s minister of industry, while conveying the warm greetings of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, emphasized the need for advancing trade and economic projects in the face of existing economic challenges in the region and the world.