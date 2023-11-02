Libyan High Council Of State Demands Suspension Of Diplomatic Relations With Pro-Israel Nations – OpEd

By Prof. Miral Sabry AlAshry

Libya’s HCS is calling for a series of measures in response to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. These measures include cutting ties with countries that support Israel, halting the export of gas and oil to those countries, boycotting their products, and suspending dealings with their ambassadors.

The HCS is a political body in Libya that advises the internationally recognized Government of National Accord. It is important to note that the HCS is one of the rival factions in Libya, with another legislative body based in Tobruk. The HCS is expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and opposing what they see as Israeli aggression against Gaza. By calling for these measures, they aim to exert economic and diplomatic pressure on countries that support Israel to stop what they perceive as brutal aggression.

The members of the HCS in Libya discussed the actions and alleged atrocities committed by what they call the “Zionist entity” against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza. These actions include killing, forced displacement, genocide, cutting off water and electricity, and impeding the arrival of essential supplies like food and medical aid. The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, condemned the Israeli occupation and the number of Palestinians killed in air and artillery strikes by the Israeli military, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Israel has also cut off electricity, water, and imports of food and medicine. The latest massacre targeted the Jabalia camp, designated by the United Nations as a humanitarian shelter, which is crowded with innocent and defenseless civilians. The Libyan parliament demands the departure of ambassadors from countries that support Israel, specifically the United States, Britain, France, and Italy. Meanwhile, Khalifa Haftar in Libya threatens to cut energy supplies if “massacres” against Palestinians do not stop.

The National Consensus Bloc urges the House of Representatives to prohibit companies supporting the Israeli occupation from participating in Libyan tenders. Libyan HCS members have submitted a proposed law to boycott supporters of the Gaza aggression to the House of Representatives. The Libyan Bloc calls for legislation banning transactions with nations supporting Israel’s war in Gaza. The third article applies criminal penalties stipulated in Law No. 62 of 1957 regarding the boycott of Israel. The penalties will depend on a proposal stated in the second article, in which the Government of National Unity, in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, will prepare lists of foreign companies and individuals subject to this law. This step would be the clearest and most optimal expression of Libyan solidarity at the popular and official levels with the Palestinian war.

The HCS members are calling for urgent humanitarian and medical aid to be provided to the residents of Gaza. They also propose the formation of a joint Arab-Islamic military force consisting of Muslim countries to enter Gaza and protect civilians while halting the escalation of the situation. Additionally, they call on Arab countries to cease their dealings with the “Zionist entity.” However, it is crucial to emphasize that the formation of a joint Arab-Islamic military force or the cessation of Arab countries’ dealings with Israel would require significant political will.

Menfi is taking unilateral measures to ensure the flow of medical, food, and fuel aid to civilians and hospitals in Gaza. He also emphasizes support for Egypt and Qatar’s efforts to achieve a just and complete settlement of the issue of prisoners and detainees held by Israeli occupation forces.

The war in Gaza refers to a series of conflicts between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group controlling the Gaza Strip. These conflicts occurred in 2008-2009, 2012, and 2014 and involved intense fighting, airstrikes, rocket attacks, and ground operations. The main drivers of the conflict include the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the blockade of Gaza, and the ongoing dispute over land and sovereignty.

The statement from the Libyan Foreign Ministry reflects their strong condemnation of what they perceive as Israeli crimes against humanity and the Palestinian people. It is important to note that Libya has historically been supportive of the Palestinian cause and critical of Israeli policies. The country has often expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocated for their rights.

The

Libyan government believes that the ongoing Israeli actions, such as airstrikes, military operations, and other forms of violence against Palestinians, are not only inhumane but also have serious implications for regional stability and international peace.

However, the Libyan Foreign Ministry’s warning about dire consequences could be interpreted as a call for international intervention or collective action to address the situation in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for its actions. It may also reflect the frustration and concern of many countries in the region and beyond regarding the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the lack of progress towards a peaceful resolution.

The reference to Menfi likely pertains to Mohamed al-Menfi, the President of the Presidential Council of Libya. However, he calls for the implementation of unilateral measures to ensure the provision of essential aid, including medical supplies, food, and fuel, to civilians and hospitals in Gaza. This suggests that Menfi is advocating for international intervention or action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. There is also a need to protect the headquarters of international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip. This highlights the importance of safeguarding the infrastructure and personnel of these organizations, which play a crucial role in providing assistance and support to the local population. Additionally, Menfi supports the diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Egypt and Qatar to address the situation of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

We must focus on the Zionist plan in the Middle East. The Zionist plan aims to establish a Jewish state in the Land of Israel. The movement began in the late nineteenth century with the goal of creating a homeland for Jewish people. This plan involves strategies such as Jewish immigration, land acquisition, and the establishment of political and military institutions to secure and defend the Jewish state.

The implementation of the Zionist plan in the Middle East has had significant consequences. Since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced, and conflicts with Egypt and Syria have arisen. Currently, the Zionist plan seeks to control the Middle East and achieve security and diplomatic recognition. This has led to alliances and partnerships, particularly with the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken advantage of the “changing Middle East,” while American President Joe Biden has stated that “there is no going back.” This marks a turning point.

The question arises: what is the direction of this war, and what will come next? Israel’s objective is to remove Hamas from the Gaza Strip both militarily and politically. However, the means to achieve this unprecedented ambition remain uncertain.

In conclusion, we must now ask: will Israel be held accountable for its actions, or is its plan to eliminate the Middle East in this period? It is clear that the fate of the Middle East lies in the hands of Israel unless Iran can serve as a barrier for a longer period of time.