Iran's Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Photo by Seyedkhan, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran: Khamenei Tells Incompetent People To Avoid Parliamentary Race

Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on people to assess their capabilities before running for a post, as the registration of candidates for the Iranian parliamentary elections started Sunday.

In remarks at a religious course in Tehran on Sunday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei said when a post in the Islamic Republic is vacant or may fall vacant, a number of people immediately try to take up the post.

The applicants must first assess their capabilities and realize whether they are able to handle the job, the Leader added.

Pointing to the start of registration of candidates for next round of parliamentary elections, Ayatollah Khamenei said a number of people rush to apply for candidacy without any consideration of their competence.

Every duty, every post and every capability comes with responsibility and commitment, the Leader underlined, and advised the people intending to run for the Parliament to judge whether or not they can meet the commitments.

The registration of candidates for the 11th round of parliamentary elections began on Sunday morning.

Parliamentary hopefuls may get their names registered until Saturday, December 7.

The parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections will be held simultaneously across the country in February.

There are currently 290 seats in the Iranian parliament, known as Majlis, elected by direct vote of people in nationwide election for four years.



