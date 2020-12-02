Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame In May

By Al Bawaba News

Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame has been postponed to May 2021.

The late sporting legend – who died in a helicopter crash in January alongside several others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January – was due to be inducted in August before the event was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the ceremony will now take place over the weekend of 13-15 May next year.

Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett – who had a combined 48 All-Star Game selections and 11 NBA championships between them – were announced in April to be being inducted this year, in their first year as finalists.

Others who made the cut for induction in 2020 include Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton – who passed away in May – and Barbara Stevens.

Former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann was chosen for induction this year by the international committee. He died in October 2018.

