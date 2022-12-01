ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 2, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russian and Iranian flags. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Russia And Iran Plan To Open Trade Via The Caspian Sea – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

In a move that reflects both the increasing ties between Moscow and Tehran and the difficulties both countries have in shipping via the Caucasus land bridge given instability and political changes there, the two governments have announced plans to open trade on the Caspian Sea between Astrakhan in Russia and Bender-Enzeli in Iran. 

The two sides have further agreed that Russia will be allowed to transfer from ships to rail lines across Iran 12 million tons of cargo a year, equally approximately 3,000 trainloads in all. In this way, “the Caspian will become for Moscow a trade window to the world” (realtribune.ru/moskva-i-tegeran-dogovorilis-o-tranzite-gruzov-cherez-iranskuju-territoriju).

Earlier this year, Russia and Iran had agreed to trade via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, but the sea route is preferable because fewer political and security issues are involved and because Iran is now a member of the Shanhai Cooperation Council and thus is tied more closely to Russia.

Moreover, Russian analysts say, this new Caspian route gives Russia an alternative to complete dependence on China and sends a message to Central Asian and South Caucasus countries that the North-South trade route Russia has long wanted can be more important for them too and that they should cooperate with it rather than seek east-west ones.

And what is especially important, these analysts say, is that this new Caspian sea route is “a natural counterweight” to Turkey’s presence and “Turkish ambitions” in the region as it challenges the networks Ankara and the West have set up to undermine or even exclude Russian influence there.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

