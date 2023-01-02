Brazil: Lula Swears In Cabinet Members, Inks First Decrees

By ABr

By Pedro Rafael Vilela

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday (Jan. 1) swore in 37 cabinet members and signed the first acts of the new administration. At the ceremony, held at the Planalto presidential palace, 13 documents were inked, among which decrees and provisional measures.

The first measure brings a new structure to the president’s cabinet. Another makes it possible to keep the allowance under income transfer program Bolsa Família at a monthly BRL 600 per person, plus BRL 150 per child aged up to six. A major campaign promise made by the president, the move was only feasible after Congress passed a bill excluding the welfare program from the cap on public spending.

Lula also signed a measure that maintains the exemption of federal taxes on fuels, in addition to a decree on weapons. According to the new president’s office, this is the beginning of a revamp in Brazil’s arms control policy. Lula also inked an order granting the Office of the Comptroller-General 30 days to reconsider the undue secrecy imposed on public administration matters.

In the environmental arena, a number of decrees were signed, including documents that reinstate efforts to fight deforestation and illegal mining in the Amazon, and another that restores the Amazon Fund, with BRL 3 billion in international donations to combat environmental crime.

Other acts signed by Lula on his first day in office direct ministers to have government-run companies such as oil giant Petrobras, national post office company Correios, and public broadcasting organization EBC removed from privatization plans. Another stipulates that his secretariat should draft proposals to recreate a program to support collectors of recyclable materials.

The following officials hold minister status and have been sworn in by the new president: