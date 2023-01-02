Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives In Riyadh Ahead Of Grand Al-Nassr Unveiling

By Arab News

After a week of media anticipation about Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Saudi Al-Nassr club, the world-renowned footballer arrived at Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport from Madrid late on Monday.

The Portuguese international arrived with his family around 11 p.m. Saudi time.

Al-Nassr club will hold a two-hour welcoming ceremony for Ronaldo on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Marsool Park at 7 p.m., where he will sign a contract, and address fans and media at a press conference.

The ceremony is expected to be broadcast by several TV channels.

The club has yet to announce when Ronaldo will make his Al-Nassr debut.

Al-Nassr have described his move as “history in the making,” and said that it will benefit the Saudi league in many ways.