ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Riyadh Monday evening. Credit: @cristiano

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Riyadh Monday evening. Credit: @cristiano
1 Entertainment Middle East 

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives In Riyadh Ahead Of Grand Al-Nassr Unveiling

Arab News 0 Comments

By

After a week of media anticipation about Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Saudi Al-Nassr club, the world-renowned footballer arrived at Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport from Madrid late on Monday.

The Portuguese international arrived with his family around 11 p.m. Saudi time.

Al-Nassr club will hold a two-hour welcoming ceremony for Ronaldo on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Marsool Park at 7 p.m., where he will sign a contract, and address fans and media at a press conference.

The ceremony is expected to be broadcast by several TV channels.

The club has yet to announce when Ronaldo will make his Al-Nassr debut.

Al-Nassr have described his move as “history in the making,” and said that it will benefit the Saudi league in many ways.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *