COHA Calls For Release Of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab Based On International And US Laws – OpEd

By COHA

The Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) calls for the immediate release of Venezuelan Special Envoy Alex Saab from the Federal Detention Center in Miami (FDC-Miami). Saab was arrested by authorities in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020, without due process and in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), during a refueling stop while on a humanitarian mission to Iran. Despite a ruling by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice that his detention was illegal,[1] Cape Verde authorities, backed by Washington, continued to deprive Saab of his liberty and, according to Saab and his lawyers, subjected him to harsh conditions in detention.[2]In spite of the absence of a extradition treaty, Saab was subsequently “extradited” to the United States on October 16, 2021, in violation of both international[3] and domestic law[4], despite his diplomatic status, and is presently being held in the FDC-Miami on the dubious charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Seven other charges against Saab were dismissed by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in November 2021.[5] Legal proceedings regarding this remaining charge are on hold, however, pending a decision by the Court of Appeals of the Eleventh Circuit of Atlanta, Georgia, which has been asked by the defense team to vindicate Alex Saab’s claim to diplomatic immunity.

Saab has managed to circumvent U.S. illegal unilateral economic sanctions against Venezuela and thereby facilitate the import of food, medical supplies, fuel, and other vital goods to Venezuela to alleviate some of the hardship and prevent deaths caused by these coercive measures. Defense attorney David Rivkin suggests that the government seeks to delay the disposition of the immunity issue because they have a weak case and “hope that the defendant will somehow crack and would cooperate.”[6] Saab, however, is holding strong. Despite the pressures placed upon him by more than twenty months of confinement and serious illness, Saab has made it clear he will not succumb to pressure nor turn his back on his country, stating: “I will face the judicial process with full dignity. I did not commit any crime and won’t cooperate with the U.S., which imposes a harsh economic blockade against Venezuela.”[7]

In summary, the continued detention of Alex Saab violates U.S. obligations to comply with international treaties on diplomatic immunity to which it is a party; undermines the resumption of talks in Mexico between hardline elements of the Venezuelan opposition and the government of Venezuela;[8] and causes extreme hardship to Alex Saab and his family.[9] It has also evoked a growing international movement to free him and the solidarity of his compatriots.[10]

Alex Saab’s defense team has sound arguments, based on precedents in U.S. courts, including the 11th Circuit Court, that make it clear Saab ought never have been arrested and detained in the first place.[11] In an interview with Telesur, Rivkin maintained “We have strong confidence that our position will prevail and Alex Saab will be released… the U.S. government is legally obliged by U.S laws and International law to give diplomatic viability to Saab.”[12]

It is time for Washington to drop the case against Alex Saab, respect his diplomatic status, and free him from detention. Then the work of reconstructing U.S. policy towards Venezuela, based on the principle of respect for the sovereign equality of nations, can begin in earnest.

Sources

