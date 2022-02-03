ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 3, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Israel's Benny Gantz. Photo Credit: ראובן קפוצ'ינסקי, Wikipedia Commons.

Israel's Benny Gantz. Photo Credit: ראובן קפוצ'ינסקי, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Middle East World News 

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Lands In Bahrain

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has arrived to Bahrain today for a two-day visit to agree on a defense pact, the Jerusalem post reported.

During the visit, Gantz is scheduled to ink an MOU along with his counterpart Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi as well as Bahrain’s Chief of Staff Theyab Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi.

Days ago, Israeli president Isaac Herzog started his first visit to the United Arab Emirates; following the Abraham Accords which was signed between Israel ad three other Arab countries – Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Original article

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.