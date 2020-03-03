2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings To Be Held Via Virtual Format Due To Coronavirus

By Eurasia Review

Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mr. David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, on Tuesday announced that in light of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak the upcoming 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting will be held via virtual format.

“Like everyone else around the world, we have been deeply concerned by the evolving situation of the Coronavirus and the human tragedy surrounding it. Given growing health concerns related to the virus, the Management of the IMF and World Bank Group and their Executive Boards have agreed to implement a joint plan to adapt the 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings to a virtual format,” said Georgieva and Malpass in a joint press statement.

The Spring Meetings had been scheduled to be held in Washington D.C. on April 13. The IMF-World Bank stressed that the Spring Meetings are not being cancelled, but will be held virtually, leveraging our IT-related and virtual connection capabilities.

As such, the IMF-World Bank said that delegates will not attend the Meetings in person, although there is a possible exception of a small number of delegates participating in official meetings. The IMF and the World Bank Group will instead conduct their official consultations and related flagship press briefings remotely.

The statement noted that the decision was made to serve the membership effectively while ensuring the health and safety of Spring Meetings participants and staff.

“We remain fully committed to maintaining a productive dialogue with our stakeholders and will leverage our IT-related and virtual connection capabilities to the fullest to hold our essential policy consultations with the membership,” the statement said, adding, “We will also continue to share IMF and World Bank analyses. With this adapted format, we are confident that our member countries will be able to effectively engage on pressing global economic issues at these Spring Meetings.”

