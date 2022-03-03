Sri Lanka: Central Bank Wants Public To Inform On Unauthorized Foreign Currency Dealings

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank is asking citizens to inform authorities on any person or institution that is performing unauthorized foreign exchange dealings.

“Permission to buy, sell and exchange foreign currency in Sri Lanka is granted only to authorized dealers (i.e. licensed banks) and money changers appointed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL),” the Central Bank said in a statement.

The statement added that, “foreign currency, shall be purchased, sold or exchanged only through an authorized dealer or an authorized money changer.”

The Central Bank said that engaging in foreign currency transactions without the permission of CBSL by any person, institution or any other entity is an unlawful activity.

“Therefore, if it is noted that any person, institution or any other entity is engaged in unauthorized foreign exchange dealings, the public is hereby requested to inform the Foreign Exchange Department of CBSL,” the statement concluded.