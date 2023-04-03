Finland To Join NATO Tuesday As Allied Foreign Ministers Meet

By Eurasia Review

Finland will become the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday (4 April 2023), immediately preceding a two-day meeting of Allied Foreign Ministers.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Finland’s imminent accession, saying: “It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole.”

At their meeting, Allies will address Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, and are expected to agree to start work on developing a multi-year programme of support. They will also discuss threats and challenges from the South, the importance of increased defence investment, and China’s growing alignment with Russia.

NATO’s Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union will also join for a discussion on the global consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.