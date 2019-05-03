ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 3, 2019
Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.

Iran: Nuclear Accident Exercise Held At Bushehr Plant

Emergency teams acted out a nuclear radiation accident at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant south of Iran.

A spokesperson for the exercise said on Thursday morning that the drill involved a hypothetical accident scenario at the nuclear plant and measures to address the threat of atomic radiation.

He also noted that residents of three villages in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant would be evacuated during the exercise.

The spokesman called on the local residents to ignore rumors and get the latest news of the exercise from the state-run TV.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant became officially operational and was connected to Iran’s national grid in September 2011.

In September 2013, Iran took temporary control of its Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Russia has agreed to provide the power plant’s fuel for 10 years, with the supply deal committing Tehran to returning the spent fuel.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

