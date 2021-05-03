Two More Russian Military Sites Set Up In Armenia’s South

By PanARMENIAN

The Russian military has set up two new military sites in the south of Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan as an “additional security guarantee” both for the province of Syunik and the country as a whole, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers on Monday, May 3.

“It’s no secret that two strongholds of the 102nd Russian military base were established in the Syunik province,” Pashinyan said.

“This is an additional security guarantee not only for the Syunik region but for Armenia.”

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said in February that Yerevan sought an expansion of the Russian military unit and the deployment of some Russian troops closer to Azerbaijan. Harutyunyan revealed later that Armenia has initiated army reforms with the support of the Russian Armed Forces.