Variety Is The Spice Of Life, But Extremism Is The Mouth That Burns – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Whatever your opinion of diversity or variety within the human species, whether you prefer as few differences as possible amongst a community, all the way to every other member of your society having noticeable differences whether physical, psychological or spiritual, the fact remains that every individual, and then consequently every society made up of those individuals, has a tipping point wherein they simply can not take it anymore, and begin to revolt.

Because human beings have no built in collective negative-feedback system, their communities and societies will keep transforming, changing, and expanding until the dominant or majority of those members say “uncle.”

At that point, at best, political debates are had, and at worst, violence and cacophony result.

Neither side is theoretically wrong, or morally indefensible, but that community as a whole must then reach a consensus, engage in a dialogue, and come to a middle ground compromise in order for each and every member of that society to survive.

This is what is referred to as “Ordo Ab Chao,” otherwise known as “Order Out Of Chaos.”

This was also a mantra of Old European and early American colonial master establishments, so it is a deeply engraved value system of the Western societies.

This of course is the essential kernel of the clash by and between this Western bloc (now known as NATO and its sugar daddy, the USA) versus the deeply, religiously, and culturally entrenched (and now officially merged) Orthodox Christian Russian Federation, the deeply religious Islamic World, and the protectionist Asian countries using communism as a sword and a shield against sneaky and dangerous Western incursions, spies, terrorism, and other clandestine methods of sabotage and overthrow, that is the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, and other combinations of all three (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Burma, and Laos).

Now many African nations, newly enriched by well educated native borne leaders who have returned from the vaunted universities of the West, as well as discoveries of their harnessing and controlling their own natural resources, have joined China and Russia because their memories of Western domination has been marked, understandably, by an extremely foul taste in their mouths, as well as distrust, disdain, rejection of their values (even the good ones), and even hatred, marred by organized slavery and colonialism beginning in the 1500s, followed through with countless acts of assassination, terrorism, disruption, sabotage, disorientation, and destruction through their European and Western militaries but mainly by their ultra secret, ultra insidious, sociopathic “intelligence services” which channeled hard cash, high tech weapons, and other temptations directly to rival tribal leaders of the same countries in order to keep them tearing each other apart, rather than focusing their ire and rage against their Western manipulators.

To that end, the current and final war currently being engaged in Ukraine is in fact World War III, and is expected to ebb and flow in intensity, but never truly be resolved until the last victor stands – and that victor will determine the course of humanity into eternity with regards to its religious, social, political, and existential value systems.

And the greatest lobbyers to this fight to the finish include, but are not limited to, extremist feminists, homosexuals, transgenders, Islamic fighters, Orthodox Christians, white supremacists, Jewish supremacists, pan-Arabists, and conservative Catholics.

These extremists are the only ones entirely committed to laying down their lives for the sake of securing a world wherein their “people” can live free, or die.