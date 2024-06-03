Russia Holds BRICS Games Amid Heightened Geopolitical Divergences – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

At the beginning of 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin recieved the baton of BRICS chairmanship, according to the decision adopted by the 15th BRICS Summit in August 2022, and in an acceptance statement underscored the fact that the association’s priorities include promoting youth exchanges, cooperating on frequent cultural interaction through sports.

In that New Year message and in subsequent discussions, Putin has held resonating views that there should not be borders or dividing lines for younger generations. That Russia is an open and friendly society, stands for deeper interaction with whomever to share multipolar knowledge and experiences. One more important point he made clear was that there were as many as thirty (30) countries with high potential interest to join BRICS association under his leadership, while welcomed new members Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in its sixth month, in other words half way, has brought under its orbit several activities, supporting BRICS strong growing authority and its role on global affairs. It is also looking forward this June 12-23 to hold BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games featuring events in 20 different sports in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.

According authentic Russian sources, a ministerial level meeting will also be held within the framework of the BRICS Games. Perhaps or more precisely, the ministerial meeting to review diverse issues and trends of cooperation in light of global changes. BRICS members are keen to continue a meaningful dialogue, and eager to build strong multifaceted ties and trustful partnerships.

Most importantly to remind that BRICS Games aim at creating an atmosphere for integration and interaction of the youth, despite the cultural diversity. In any case, participating countries have the opportunity to discover and experience common understanding of the basic principle of solidarity which underlies BRICS.

The BRICS Games Organizing Committee said late May that more than 4,000 foreign participants from 97 countries were expected to participate in the BRICS Games. “The Russian Federation chairs BRICS in 2024, and this site has priority importance to our country under the current conditions. The BRICS Games, held on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, are an important component of our country’s BRICS chairmanship plan, 97 countries have already confirmed participation in them,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told local Russian media.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to China, where he stated that the 2024 BRICS Games and the following World Friendship Games in Russia would be organized based on the principles enshrined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia. The BRICS Games are not meant to rival any other competitions nor interfere with the international sports calendar as well as with the IOC-approved calendar of events.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the “S” to the acronym. Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia became full-fledged members of BRICS from January 1, 2024.