By Sarah Neumann

Over two years into the Ukraine conflict, the long-term outlook appears to be shifting towards Moscow’s favor. Despite Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts, they have fallen short of their primary objectives. The Russian military, recovering from early setbacks, has made incremental advances along the front lines, bolstered by strategic recalibrations. Moscow’s capabilities in manpower and arms production seem to be on the rise, with no evident signs of political instability within Putin’s administration.

Moreover, the impact of international sanctions on Russia’s economic growth appears to be minimal. In contrast, Kyiv faces significant challenges, including shortages of personnel, munitions, and internal discord, compounded by a perceived reduction in Western support. Consequently, the narrative of a war mired in stalemate, as portrayed by many analysts, may overlook the evolving realities of the conflict. As the war transitions into a war of attrition, the scales seem to be tipping increasingly in Russia’s favor.

From a military standpoint, the flow of Western armaments to Ukraine has seen a downturn, attributed to a waning motivation for support and practicality, as well as inadvertent factors like limited production capabilities and dwindling stockpiles. Even with a robust commitment to aid, Western nations are struggling to meet Ukraine’s urgent demand for weaponry and ammunition at the current rates of production. Taking the United States as an example, which boasts the world’s most extensive military manufacturing infrastructure, it can only produce 28,000 units of 155 mm artillery shells per month when operating round-the-clock—a figure that falls short by 10% of Ukraine’s operational requirements on the front lines. The intensifying crisis in the Middle East, particularly the imperative to bolster Israel, a principal ally, exacerbates the predicament, potentially leading to even more acute challenges for Kyiv.

Beyond the challenges in the supply of arms and ammunition, there is an emerging concern over the potential waning of Western support for Ukraine. The Biden administration has encountered significant hurdles in securing Republican approval for financial assistance to Ukraine. There is a noticeable shift in the consensus regarding support for Ukraine, with diminishing enthusiasm observed among both the American public and political elites. Within the European Union, figures such as Hungary’s Orban and Slovakia’s Fico present formidable resistance to the continuation of aid to Ukraine. The anticipated rise of right-wing and far-right parties across Europe could lead to an increase in both the number and fervor of Ukraine’s detractors.

The escalating challenges on the battlefield have been paralleled by a surge in internal discord among Ukraine’s leadership. The removal of several high-ranking military officials by President Zelensky, including the well-regarded commander-in-chief, has laid bare the rifts within the military hierarchy over war strategy. This tension is further compounded by the defection of Zelensky’s one-time adviser to the ranks of his most vocal detractors. The roster of dissenters also includes prominent political figures such as the mayor of Kyiv and a former prime minister, both influential in the Orange Revolution, signaling a deepening of political fissures.

Conversely, Russia appears to be navigating the current geopolitical landscape with increasing adeptness. Since the onset of the conflict, there has been a marked escalation in the production of Russian armaments, with output in certain sectors surging to manyfold their prior levels. In defiance of imposed sanctions, Russia has adeptly forged new alliances, establishing robust supply chains with non-Western allies. These strategic partnerships have been instrumental in securing essential components for its defense sector. Notably, China has emerged as a pivotal ally, providing approximately 90% of the electronic components and semiconductors required. Additionally, Iran has contributed significantly with the provision of Shahid-136 drones and associated technological expertise. North Korea has also played a critical role, supplying a diverse array of armaments, with artillery shells being a key component of their contributions.

Despite the considerable losses sustained by Russian forces in Ukraine, the nation’s substantial population provides a buffer to absorb such impacts. With Russia’s population standing at 143 million, in stark contrast to Ukraine’s 28.5 million, the demographic advantage is clear. The Russian military has bolstered its ranks by an additional 400,000 personnel, augmenting the existing 300,000-strong combat forces, a portion of which remains uncommitted in Ukraine. Current recruitment rates are estimated at about 30,000 individuals monthly, a figure that is deemed sufficient to replenish forces and offset battlefield attrition.

Economically, Russia’s position remains robust despite the imposition of comprehensive sanctions, presenting a stark contrast to the challenges faced by Kyiv. The outbreak of hostilities precipitated a 30% contraction in Ukraine’s economy. Although there was a rebound in economic growth in 2023, Kyiv’s financial system continues to rely heavily on international support. This dependency extends across the board, from funding its military operations to sustaining basic state functions such as pensions, public services, and government wages. Conversely, Russia has demonstrated economic resilience with an approximate 4% growth in 2023, countering expectations of regime destabilization due to internal dissent from figures like Prigozhin and factions such as the Wagner Group. On the political front, President Putin’s standing appears stable, with the Levada Center reporting his approval ratings in the high 80s as the nation approaches electoral events. Moreover, public backing for the conflict hovers at a substantial 76%.

On the global stage, Moscow has adeptly framed the conflict in Ukraine as a challenge to Western hegemony, persuading many nations, particularly those in the Global South, to adopt a stance of neutrality or tacit support. Despite a majority of United Nations member states officially denouncing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, there has been a notable reluctance to fully engage with the Western-led sanctions. Recent assessments by the Economist Intelligence Unit indicate a shift in sentiment; the number of countries censuring Russia has diminished from 131 to 122, while those displaying a tendency towards Russian alignment have risen from 29 to 35.

The perception of a stalemate in Ukraine is gaining traction, driven by the apparent absence of significant strategic gains and the escalating financial toll on the nation and its Western allies. Yet, this perspective may be overly simplistic, hinging on the static nature of territorial control as depicted on military maps. Observers subscribing to this view may be overlooking the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the conflict, which cannot be fully captured by the movement of the front lines alone. The lack of substantial shifts in territory over the past year does not necessarily equate to a deadlock, as it fails to account for the underlying tactical, political, and economic factors at play.

When considering the broader aspects of the conflict, a divergent narrative emerges. A comprehensive analysis suggests that the trajectory of the conflict is not heading towards a stalemate but rather towards a deteriorating situation for Ukraine. The portrayal of the war as a deadlock or a frozen conflict marks a significant shift from the West’s initial optimistic outlook. However, this characterization does not accurately capture the evolving dynamics on the ground. Without meaningful diplomatic efforts and resolutions, the current momentum could potentially culminate in dire and regrettable consequences for Ukraine and its supporters.