ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Japanese Emperor Naruhito with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo Credit: SPA

Japanese Emperor Naruhito with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo Credit: SPA

1 World News 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Meets With Japanese Emperor In Tokyo

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Japanese Emperor Naruhito welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, SPA state news agency reported.

The Crown Prince attended the G20 summit between June 28-29 in Osaka, where world leaders met to discuss international issues.

 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Osaka on June 27 from South Korea.

He also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Sunday, which was established in 1955 to commemorate the atomic bomb attack of World War II.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.