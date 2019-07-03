Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Meets With Japanese Emperor In Tokyo

By Arab News

Japanese Emperor Naruhito welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, SPA state news agency reported.

The Crown Prince attended the G20 summit between June 28-29 in Osaka, where world leaders met to discuss international issues.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Osaka on June 27 from South Korea.

He also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Sunday, which was established in 1955 to commemorate the atomic bomb attack of World War II.