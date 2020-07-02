Arab Coalition Says Houthis Targeting Civilians Is ‘Red Line’

By Arab News

The Arab coalition confirmed that it has launched a military operation against the Houthi targets on Thursday and said that their targeting of civilians is a “red line.”

The operation comes as the Houthi militia continue to target the Kingdom with drones and ballistic missiles.

The militia launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh last week which was intercepted. The missile was Iranian made, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said at a press conference.

The coalition would take “harsh measures” against the Houthis if they targeted civilian areas and the Kingdom would not tolerate such attacks, Al-Maliki added.

“The terrorist leaders of the Houthi militia… will be pursued and held accountable. Targeting civilians and civilian facilities is a red line,” he said.

Al-Maliki said that the Yemeni army had complied with the cease-fire that the coalition announced in April for a period of 45 days. He said that the Houthis violated the cease-fire 4,276 times during that period.

Earlier this week, the coalition released details of two seizures of Iranian weapons that were headed into Houthi hands.

Referring to the seizures that took place in April and June, Al-Maliki said the Iranian regime is deliberately providing the Houthis with missiles to undermine regional security.

He added that the militia is using the Al-Nahden mountain as a ballistic missile storage center.

Iran is violating a UN resolution banning the supply of arms to Yemen, and the Iranian regime is deliberately undermining regional security, Al-Maliki said.