Anti-Refugee Protests And The Direction Of Politics – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In recent times, anti-refugee protests and rhetoric have been on the rise both in Turkey and globally. The incidents in Kayseri can be seen as a sign that the public’s patience is running thin. This situation necessitates the evaluation of various political approaches and solutions to the refugee issue.

Moderate and Calm Approaches

Anti-refugee protests are often managed with very moderate and calm statements to avoid creating an illegal situation and to prevent incitement of hatred and hostility among the public. Such an approach aims to reduce social tension and prevent potential conflicts. However, it is evident that this strategy is not always effective and some segments of the population do not find it sufficiently satisfying.

Lack of Solutions from Left-Wing Parties

Left-wing parties generally propose human rights-oriented, inclusive, and humane solutions to the refugee problem. However, these approaches can sometimes fall short in providing concrete and practical solutions. The lack of solutions from left-wing parties can lead to disappointment and distrust among the broader population. This may cause voters to turn to parties offering alternative solutions.

Rise of Right-Wing and Fascist Parties in Europe

We are currently in a period where right-wing and even fascist-leaning parties are drawing attention with their strict policies in Europe, including in France, Germany, Italy, and Denmark, and are gradually coming to power. These parties implement very strict and sometimes human rights-incompatible policies towards refugees and immigrants. While such policies find support among some segments of the population, they cause great concern in others.

Political Situation in Turkey

In Turkey, there is a concerning possibility that the opposition that could change the current government may come not from soft and humane left-wing parties, but from far-right, nationalist, and fascist parties advocating for strict measures. These parties might gain a broader base by feeding on the existing tension and unrest in society. However, there are serious concerns about how this situation would affect social peace and democratic values in the long run.

It is imperative to find balanced, fair, and human rights-respecting solutions to the refugee issue. Developing moderate and inclusive policies without increasing social tension is crucial for maintaining peace and stability both in Turkey and globally. Solutions to the refugee issue should transcend the ideological approaches of political parties and should focus on sustainable and humane policies that consider the common interests of the entire society.