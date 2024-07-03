End To Ukraine War – OpEd

By Patial RC

“If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don’t be surprised if he responds.” — Nigel Farage , UK Reform party

Breaking USSR to Russia

What Napoleon and Hitler failed to do, NATO and EU got into the expansion game by breaking USSR to Russia in the 1991 breakup. The US goal is to weaken Russia as a military power. US Secretary Austin said, “We want Ukraine to win. One of our goals has been to limit Russia’s ability that’s why we are arming the Ukrainians with weapons and equipment to defend themselves from Russian attacks. We are using sanctions and export controls that are directly targeted at Russia’s defense industry to undercut Russia’s economic and military power to threaten and attack its neighbours.”

US-NATO-EU : Prolong the Conflict

So, the decision to end this Russia-Ukraine war lies with the West, US-NATO-EU. In this Russia-Ukraine war, Russia is the aggressor but the West US-NATO provoked Putin to the point of no return. This Russia-Ukraine war is the longest and most destructive since World War II creating a global crisis. This US-NATO Proxy War on Russia will continue through Ukraine. The objective of the West has throughout been to prolong the conflict for as long as possible and the same has been reflected in the recent Swiss Peace Initiative (15 and 16 June 2024) without Russian participation. Victory over Russia was a near impossible dream so now prolong the conflict for as long as possible. Everyone preaches that negotiations are the best shot for peace but where are they on ground for the Ukraine-Russia War including the Swiss Peace Initiative? Peace to end the war was nowhere on the agenda!

G7 (Group of Seven: US, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Britain) major powers foreign ministers met on Capri Island, Italy on April 18, 2024, and pledged to bolster Ukraine’s air defences and asked China to stop supporting Moscow’s military industry if it wanted good relations with the West! The G7 Foreign minister acknowledged they had to do more to help Ukraine, which is struggling to hold off stronger Russian forces. Ukraine President Zelensky said that his country has “A Chance at Victory” over Russia with the new armaments package!

The West and the US has for decades been directly or indirectly involved in wars in other countries’ by supporting proxy wars, inciting anti-government insurgencies, providing weapons and ammunition, and training anti-government forces, which have caused serious harm to the stability and security of the world. The West is aware of its initiated wars and expansionist power politics for two centuries.

Why the West Won’t Allow Peace Talks

Recently a senior US politician and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham unabashedly stated in a media interview that Ukraine holds business value for the US. He claimed that there are “10 to 12 trillion dollars of critical minerals” in Ukraine, and the primary reason for supporting Ukraine is to seize these critical minerals by defeating Russia on the battlefield. Furthermore, he advocated for seizing and using frozen Russian assets in Europe and the US. (GlobalTimes).

Such remarks reveal the true intentions behind the US and NATO political elites’ current policy toward the Ukraine crisis. “Now you know why the West won’t allow peace talks.” The rest of the world may be keen to end the War, but the West’s, US-NATO is only keen to prolong the conflict for as long as possible to weaken Russia as seen from various meetings over the years and Peace talks with a ceasefire to end the war is nowhere in the horizon. May be the likely leadership changes post elections in the US and France bring this war to an end? Donald Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s UN ambassador says he can’t.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is an outspoken critic of Western military aid to Ukraine urged (02 July) Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to consider a ceasefire to accelerate an end to the war with Russia during his first trip to Kyiv in more than a decade. Orban said “I asked the president to think about whether we could reverse the order, and speed up peace talks with a ceasefire first,” Orban said.

There are no current negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and, based on public statements by Zelensky and Russian President Putin, the two sides appear as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of a potential peace settlement. Unity between North America and its allies across the Atlantic Ocean is key as Europe faces a full-scale war and tensions rise around the globe, says outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He had earlier told the Economist that alliance members should let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with Western weapons, a view supported by some European members of the transatlantic alliance but not the United States.

It’s, therefore, the duty and responsibility of the UN and the West US-NATO to find ways to stop the Ukraine war. Under Article 24 of the UN Charter, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has“primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.” However, the UN has repeatedly failed in itsprimary responsibility. All wars end but wonder how will this war end with No Winners?