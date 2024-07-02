Shehbaz Sharif’s Central Asia Outreach: Strengthening Trade, Energy, And Security Ties – OpEd

By Abdul Mussawer Safi

Prime Minister Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on July 1, 2024, marks Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity. His Tajik counterpart, Kokhir Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, warmly welcomed the prime minister and the deputy minister of foreign affairs. The Prime Minister’s two-day visit will include participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference in Astana, a significant platform for fostering regional cooperation and addressing shared issues. Being an influential member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Pakistan is expected to contribute significantly to promoting economic development and stability.

Gwadar and Karachi, Pakistan’s two main ports, can process over 1 million metric tons of cargo annually, putting the country in an ideal position to act as a commercial center for products originating in Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Tajikistan is a crucial hub for regional communication due to its proximity to Pakistan and the 870-kilometer Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route that links the two nations. Afghanistan might be included in this trade corridor using Pakistan’s transit possibilities and Tajikistan’s regional links. With almost 1.5 billion individuals suddenly available, this is a massive market. Partnerships like this can boost regional stability, economic growth, and trade.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an eight-member regional union that includes Pakistan, with a combined GDP of approximately $14 trillion and a market size of 3.6 billion people. Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) accounts for a quarter of global trade and a third of the world’s energy resources. Pakistan can deepen its ties to SCO member states by enhancing regional connectivity, energy cooperation, and trade.

Pakistan might benefit from SCO’s potential in some ways, including better economic growth, increased trade volume, and international investment attraction. According to predictions, from an estimated $5.5 billion in 2030, Pakistan’s commerce with SCO states might soar to $15 billion by 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Tajikistan visit could bring economic cooperation and regional connectivity. The project, which stands for Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran (TAPI), is a 1,814-kilometre gas pipeline predicted to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue and will address energy shortages. The strategic location of Pakistan allows Tajikistan to bypass the 3,400 miles to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas or Chahbahar and access Central Asia via Karachi or Gwadar, which are around 2,720 kilometers from Dushanbe.

The CASA-1000 project will connect Pakistan and Afghanistan to 1,000 MW of electricity originating in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, significantly strengthening regional links. Pakistan has much to gain from this visit since it might increase regional connectivity, commerce, and energy cooperation, attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

This dedication was fully displayed in 2024, when trade turnover with Tajikistan increased to $52.7 billion, a 1.6-fold increase from 2022.

The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Tajikistan demonstrates the two countries’ commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and developing economic relations. Beyond just bilateral interests, the visit will impact the whole area in a significant way, paving the way for its progress and prosperity. The stability of the area and the adjacent nations would benefit from the increased energy and commercial connections between Pakistan and Tajikistan. The TAPI project and the CASA-1000 initiative gained momentum while I was here. It is fantastic news for all the participating nations as it bodes well for their energy security and economic integration.

Establishing a precedent for other countries to emulate, the continued development of Pakistan and Tajikistan will lead to improved connectivity, economic prosperity, and peace in the region. Our visit heralds the start of a new age of collaboration, which will be crucial in realizing the region’s potential.