ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

manchester united flag Football Soccer Europe Uefa Champions League
1 Entertainment Europe 

Manchester United Open To Selling Ten Players

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Manchester United chiefs are open to selling ten senior players, as reported by ESPN.

These stars are deemed as surplus to requirements and the club is said to be planning to cash in on them this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams could all be sold to recoup a total of £100m or more.

Pogba in particular is United’s most marketable asset and with one year left in his current deal, the club will try to offload him for the right price.

The potential sale of some of these stars will impact Manchester United’s squad depth for sure during the upcoming season.

The New English Premier League season will kick-off on the 13th of August.

Original source

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.