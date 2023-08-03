Muharram: Economy And Security – OpEd

By Sadia Zahra

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for Muslims around the world. It is a month of mourning and remembrance, particularly for the Shia community, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims observe this month with prayer, and gatherings where they recite elegies and mourn the tragic events of the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, in which Imam Hussein and his companions were brutally killed by the forces of the caliph at the time. Muharram serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for justice and truth, and offers an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on their lives and strive for righteousness.

As the arrival of Muharram approaches each year, it brings to light a question that concerns several people regarding its impact on economic activity. In certain regions, it is observed that businesses opt to either temporarily close or operate with reduced hours on the 9th and 10th of Muharram as a demonstration of respect and solidarity towards the Shia community. Moreover, some individuals willingly abstain from participating in recreational or commercial activities throughout the month of Muharram, as a means of honoring its spiritual significance.

It also concerns the government, as they must provide security for the religious processions. However, what if we were to suggest that Muharram actually stimulates the economy? If we examine the statistics, it becomes apparent that Muharram benefits the economy during its seven-day duration. In certain regions, particularly those with a sizable Shia population, there may be heightened economic activity throughout Muharram. Take Pakistan, for example, where around 15-20% of the Muslim population is Shia, making it home to the second largest Shia population globally after Iran. The activities associated with Muharram, such as purchasing food, clothing, and other items for mourning processions, gatherings, and events, can contribute to the economy.

It is also common for people to donate money or goods to the less fortunate during this time. According to a report, the expenditure during Muharram amounts to approximately 623 billion. Analyzing the inflation rate, individuals spend around Rs1.2 million on lighting, sound systems, security measures, repairs, and daily arrangements for providing free food. Additionally, Rs500,000 is spent on zakirs, who recite majlis. It is not only the monetary aspect; vendors also report an increase in cooking services during Muharram, even the sales of ghee, rice, sugar and other materials for niyaz and sabils are being increased.

Moreover, it is important to acknowledge the economic benefits that Muharram bring to Pakistan. Tourists from around the world, as well as local residents, often actively participate in these events, leading to an increase in economic activity. From small businesses selling food and beverages to larger establishments capitalizing on the influx of visitors, the economic impact of such gatherings can be significant.

It is necessary to emphasize the importance of ensuring heavy security measures during Muharram events in all cities of Pakistan. This urgency is amplified by past incidents that have occurred during Muharram activities. Prior to 2004, Shia processions were characterized by peace and harmony, with minimal security presence. People from diverse backgrounds would come together to celebrate Muharram in a peaceful manner. However, tragic incidents, such as the first blast on a Shia procession in Quetta on March 2, 2004, dramatically altered the landscape. This attack resulted in the loss of more than 42 lives and left dozens injured. Another devastating blast occurred during Ashura on December 28, 2009, in Karachi, claiming the lives of nearly 45 individuals. More recently, a blast on August 19, 2021, in Punjab resulted in the loss of 3 lives and left 59 people injured. These heinous acts of terrorism have prompted the government to prioritize the security of Shia processions.

To address these concerns, the government has taken decisive action by deploying a significant number of security personnel. In Peshawar alone, more than 13,000 regular police officers and 11,000 reserve officers have been assigned to ensure the safety and security of the Shia processions. Similarly, in Karachi, 4,698 officers have been deployed for this purpose. In Punjab province, a staggering 124,537 police personnel have been allocated for the security of Muharram events. Additionally, 4,000 officers and 12 Frontier Corps platoons have been designated in Balochistan to further enhance security measures specifically on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

These proactive measures to intensify security are crucial for maintaining peace and ensuring the well-being of all participants during Muharram processions. By bolstering the presence of law enforcement personnel, the government is sending a powerful message that it is dedicated to protecting the lives and safety of its citizens. While the need for such security measures highlights the current threat landscape, it is essential to remember that the true spirit of Muharram resides in unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence. The collective efforts of the government, law enforcement agencies, and the public at large aim to create an environment where the reverential essence of this religious occasion can prevail.

Let us hope that these measures serve their purpose, enabling the Shia community and all participants to observe Muharram in a secure and peaceful manner. As we commemorate this important religious occasion, it is also important to reflect on the teachings of Muharram, such as empathy, justice, and sacrifice. These principles can serve as a guiding light in these turbulent times, reminding us of the importance of unity and harmony within our society. By embracing these values, we can work towards a more peaceful and inclusive future for Pakistan.