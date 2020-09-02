ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 3, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Meryl Streep. Photo Credit: Montclair Film, Wikipedia Commons

Meryl Streep. Photo Credit: Montclair Film, Wikipedia Commons

1 Entertainment Middle East The Americas 

Meryl Streep Donates $25,000 To Beirut Blast Victims

Arab News 0 Comments

By

US actress Meryl Streep has donated $25,000 to support victims of the Aug. 4 Beirut explosion, which killed at least 190 people and injured thousands. 

The Oscar-winning star donated to Kafa, a non-governmental Lebanese organization that aims to eliminate gender-based violence and exploitation in the country. 

Kafa took to Twitter to thank the 71-year-old actress for her support. 

“Thank you Meryl Streep for your generous contribution to Kafa’s relief work supporting women who lost their houses, or have been injured (and) traumatized as a result of the Beirut explosion,” read their tweet. “Your contribution with $25,000 is… additional proof of your support of women’s rights.” 

Streep is among a long list of A-list celebrities who have pledged support for the hundreds of thousands left homeless due to the explosion, including The Weeknd, Keanu Reeves, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and more.  

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.